Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Kids Played A BIG Role In Keeping The Couple Together!

Breakups are hard enough, but factoring in a blended family makes it all the more difficult.

As we’ve been reporting, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seemed to come pretty close to calling it quits over the weekend. Yet after the split had been reported, they came forward to say they were still trying to make it work. We have some ideas about what caused the tension in their relationship, but what made them decide to stick it out?

Apparently, their kids had a lot to do with it. The singer shares 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex Marc Anthony, and the baseball legend shares 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella with his ex Cynthia Scurtis. Unsurprisingly, the children grew close since their parents started dating in 2017, and based on J-Rod’s social media, they’ve only grown closer while quarantining together.

A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Both J.Lo and A-Rod’s kids definitely want them to work things out and want their parents to be happy, whatever that might entail. Their kids have grown to be so close and they are all hoping for the best. They still love each other and remain together.”

Another insider explained to TMZ that because the couple wasn’t expecting news of the split to get out, they “didn’t have time to prepare” the kids. The four were reportedly “devastated” by the discussion of a potential break up, and a source told the outlet that “there were many tears.”

We can’t imagine what a difficult position they’re all in, but the fact that their families have blended so well is a pretty positive reflection of their relationship, right? In any case, whether it pans out or not, trying to make it work for the kids is a pretty noble reason to stay together. That being said, TMZ reported that while family is a big reason for putting the breakup on pause, it’s not the only reason (though both are keeping the kids in mind as they move forward).

The ET insider shared:

“J.Lo and A-Rod are still engaged, but like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties. They had been going to therapy last year to help sort through things out in their relationship.”

For the sake of the whole family (and for all of us J-Rod shippers), we hope this is just a speed bump in a long, happy, and healthy road for these two. Good luck, guys!

