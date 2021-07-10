Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During Shopping Trip In LA!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially returned to the West Coast after spending the Fourth of July weekend in The Hamptons together — and took their super affectionate love to the streets of Los Angeles in a recent outing.

On Friday, they were shopping at the Brentwood Country Mart and generally pretty touchy-feely with each other while walking around outside. The 48-year-old actor even wrapped an arm around Lopez at one point, and she did the same too in a different shot. The 51-year-old singer wore all white, pairing the white tank with some matching high-waisted pants. Meanwhile, Affleck kept it simple with a gray tee and jeans. The duo was also reunited with her daughter Emme and his son Samuel, making it the perfect summer outing. Ch-ch-check out some of the photos from their trip (below):

An eyewitness told E! News that the blended family enjoyed an afternoon lunch at some point, saying of the encounter:

“The group sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops. Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben’s go-to neighborhood spots. During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben’s back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling, and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family. People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch.”

The source continued:

“Sam came over to his dad for a big hug before they got up to leave. As they walked around, Ben and Jen wrapped their arms around each other and looked so happy.”

So sweet! It surely sounded like such a fun day for the bunch!

Their recent day trip comes after Lopez opened up for the first time about how happy she is since rekindling her romance with Affleck this year. While the momma didn’t mention him by name, her response certainly confirmed the reports that she’s totally in love and all in again! She confessed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1:

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? This is it. I’ve never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

Love it!

At this point, it doesn’t seem like Ben and Jen will be putting their romance to rest anytime soon. And who can blame them when the duo is seemingly so happy! Reactions to their latest hangout, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

