Ana De Armas Debuts Breakup Haircut -- As Her Large Cardboard Cutout Is Seen Being Trashed At Ben Affleck's House!

You know what they say: a relationship isn’t really over ’til you’ve put the life-size cardboard cutout of your ex in the garbage.

A timeless bit of wisdom, that is, and it seems Ben Affleck is signaling his readiness to move on from his relationship with Ana de Armas by taking her cardboard cutout to the trash. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, someone (not Ben, but a helper of some kind) can be seen attempting to stuff the large likeness of the actress into a garbage bin outside the Argo director’s house. (See the pictures HERE.)

Related: Did Ben & Ana Break Up Over The Phone!?

If you followed BenAna in their heyday, then you’ll recall the cutout: Ben’s kids, Seraphina and Samuel, helped Ana troll the paparazzi by placing it outside their dad’s house. (Check out those pics HERE.) It actually seemed like a great bonding moment for the family, so if you think about it, tossing it is symbolic in more ways than one.

Anyway, getting rid of the Knives Out star’s cardboard double may be making a statement, but Ana’s made a subtle statement of her own. In the grand tradition of chopping off your locks after a split, the Cuban native debuted a dramatic new ‘do in a video where she sent a loving message to pal Claudia Muma. The short bob-plus-blunt bangs combo gives off retro vibes and has us busting out our best breakup haircut playlist. (Hair by Little Mix, anyone? Or are we going with Cut You Off by Selena Gomez?)

You can watch the Spanish language vid below — Ana shows up at the 1:23:58 mark:

All of these signs seem pretty final as far as the Ben and Ana breakup goes, marking the end of an iconic era. Don’t give up hope just yet, though — because a Page Six source hinted that these former lovebirds may not have given up themselves. They said:

“They could get back together. They are in love. People who know them believe it’s temporary.”

Related: Kim K Quits Marriage Counseling, Kanye ‘Talking To Divorce Lawyers’

That being said, another source gave some insight into the breakup that suggests more irreconcilable differences. They revealed:

“He would not commit to having more kids. She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker.”

Another insider added:

“Ben is not in a place to start a new family. Both he and Ana have three jobs lined up. His family has, and will continue, to be his focus.”

We’re sad to see the end of such a fun couple, but that seems like a pretty good reason to part ways. Hopefully they both find what they’re looking for. R.I.P. BenAna!

[Image via WENN/Instar & Ser Mama Es De Madres/YouTube]