Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Caught Making Out In Front Of Her Kids!!

Holy s**t!!!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were just caught packing on the PDA for the very first time since their romance rekindled again this year!

While the couple has yet to confirm their relationship with their own lips, the lip-locking in the photos and video released by Page Six on Monday certainly says more than words ever could! The kiss even happened in front of J.Lo’s kids, so obviously these A-listers are serious about each other! Before we go any further, ch-ch-check out the smooch HERE!

Related: Ben Affleck’s Dad Weighs In On Romance With Jennifer Lopez!

The cute moment occurred on Sunday at Nobu in Malibu. The Shotgun Wedding lead was there to celebrate her sister Linda’s 50th birthday, but it seems she was glued to her beau’s side the whole time!

When they weren’t kissing, Jenny from the Block had her hand caressing the Batman star’s face — and she honestly couldn’t look happier. The 51-year-old also nuzzled against her neck during the evening! They weren’t hiding their affection at all — despite weeks of secrecy!

At one point, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom the singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, came over to show the duo something on a phone, acting like it was totally natural for their momma to be cuddling up next to her ex-fiancé! Now we really wanna know their thoughts on this pair, since we also know their grandma, Guadalupe Rodríguez, strongly approves of the couple! A source told People last week:

“In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago.”

A momma’s approval can go a long way!! As for the rest of the world, it’s pretty clear fans everywhere are freaking the f**k out because Bennifer 2.0 is officially a go! Taking to Twitter after the release of those steamy clips, users gushed:

“Just cos Bennifer are thriving doesn’t mean you should call your ex! Or does it? Idk…maybe just a text to test the waters? No a sext—” “What’s really annoying is people are posting pics of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from 2003 and then from 2021 and…goddammit, I’m not sure which is which because they both aged backwards” “BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seen kissing. Bennifer reenters the lexicon.” “OMG!!! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are kissing and s**t. I loved it. Let the chaos that is #Bennifer 1.0 officially start”

BENNIFER REALLY IS BACK TOGETHER LMAOOOOO, god bless pic.twitter.com/v0taaERttn — capsicle (@agentmacklins) June 14, 2021

I’m predicting Bennifer engaged by Dec. 2021. you know J. Lo don’t leave without a ring. pic.twitter.com/ZiVyt4PO9A — brianavision (@imnotbri_) June 14, 2021

Related: A-Rod Reunites With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Following Jennifer Split!

Oh, and this fan had a spot-on theory on how Alex Rodriguez is feeling today! LOLz!!

I’m telling you, A Rod don’t know what to do with himself after these Bennifer pics, he out there like pic.twitter.com/7UCV4btlt0 — ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ sᴛᴀʀs ✨ (@___iSLAYED) June 14, 2021

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are YOU freaking out?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/MEGA]