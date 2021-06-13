Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Following Jennifer Lopez Split!

It appears Alex Rodriguez took a page out of Jennifer Lopez’s handbook and hung out with one of his exes!

Over the weekend, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to shared some photos and videos of his workout session with Cynthia Scurtis. A-Rod posted one clip of his ex-wife wrapping his leg up with ice after their workout, with the caption:

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL.”

In another photo, the former baseball player smiled with his arm around Cynthia’s shoulders. Take a look at the moments (below):

Of course, they’re most likely just friendly co-parents, and she’s married to someone else. The businessman previously opened up about his relationship with Scurtis on the Raising the Bar podcast, sharing:

“It’s been a really, really nice experience for us. I’m very friendly with [Cynthia’s husband] Angel, he’s wonderful with my girls. I think having four good people at the table, well, three good people and me.”

Still, we can imagine it felt kind of nice for Alex to get a little dig at his former flame!

In case you didn’t know, the former spouses got hitched in 2002 and are parents to their teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella. Cynthia filed for divorce in 2008, and it was finalized two months later. Rodriguez later moved on with Lopez and was super close to getting married again before they unexpectedly called off their relationship in April. They announced their decision to break up in a joint statement to the Today show, saying:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Following their split, the singer reconnected with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. They’ve been hot and heavy for a couple of weeks now, even taking multiple romantic vacations across the country. Most recently, Jennifer was caught wearing the Argo actor’s flannel shirt while exiting a plane with her twins. Apparently, though, Alex doesn’t have much to say about the pair because when asked about Bennifer in a video shared by Page Six, he simply replied:

“Go Yankees.”

LOLz!!! While it may not seem like much, it turns out Ben is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, and the teams are major rivals. So that should tell you exactly where Alex stands on the whole messy ordeal.

