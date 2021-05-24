Ben Affleck Caught Wearing The Watch Jennifer Lopez Gave Him For Jenny From The Block! Did He Really Keep It Throughout His Marriage?!

This couple loves a good memento!

After just learning that Jennifer Lopez never gave back her 6.1 carat diamond engagement ring (with an estimated worth of $2.5 MILLION in 2002), it now looks like Ben Affleck has been hiding away his own keepsake from their first time coupled up!

The Batman lead was caught wearing what appears to be the exact same watch J.Lo gifted him while they were filming the music video for Jenny From The Block! Did he seriously keep that thing tucked away for 17 years — and through multiple relationships?! Well, a Bennifer stan account thinks so!

On Twitter Sunday, @jloaffleck shared two side-by-side photos of Ben rocking the slim silver watch, one from around 2009 and the other from just days ago when the Gone Girl star was photographed with the momma of two in Miami! See for yourself HERE!

Our eyes aren’t deceiving us, right? That’s the same watch! It may not have been the most noticeable thing in the singer’s lust-worthy vid (below), but we’d definitely know that piece of bling when we see it!

Could Ben really have saved it all this time?! We know it’s just a watch, but him donning it again does show just how much he’s been secretly hoping for a revival of their romance all these years!

The duo were last seen together on Sunday spending some getaway time from work and family in Miami. Not long after their romantic week-long vacation in Big Sky, Montana either! A source told People:

“They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip.”

And for anyone wondering if this romance is really the best thing for the vocalist after her broken-off engagement to Alex Rodriguez, the source noted:

“Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future.”

Certainly seems true given a quick look at the snapshots released over the weekend (HERE). Even with the paparazzi spying on her love life, J.Lo was beaming!! And there’s that noteworthy watch, too!

We also know that Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband reached out to the Shotgun Wedding star “as a friend” when her marriage was crumbling very publicly. An insider told the mag:

“He was basically checking up on her. He was single and thought she might be single, too.”

Nearly two decades after their failed engagement, the 48-year-old was primed and ready to pick up the pieces of the Grammy-nominee’s heart! While he’d only just gotten over his split from Ana de Armas in early January, it seems he’s been awaiting this moment for a long time!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Do you think that’s the same watch from Jenny From The Block?! And if it is, what does that mean? Ben’s really been longing for Jennifer all this time? Share your theories in the comments (below)!

