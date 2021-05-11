Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Longing For Jennifer Lopez While She Was Still Engaged To Alex Rodriguez!

This Bennifer reunion was brewing longer than we knew!

We were delighted to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hanging out again after her split from Alex Rodriguez, but their recent week-long getaway to Montana really sealed the deal. Sure, it seemed a little fast after breaking her engagement from A-Rod, but Ben and Jen were also engaged once upon a time. And apparently, the Justice League star was already laying the groundwork while J.Lo was still technically a taken woman.

Multiple sources have noted that the exes have stayed friends over the years, with one Us insider claiming the relationship “progressed” after the pair “had a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them.” But according to TMZ, credit for reigniting the spark actually goes to Ben putting his heart into words with romantic emails he started sending the pop star back in February, while she was still with the baseball player.

The emails, which allegedly had a “loving and longing” tone, must have worked, because the outlet reported that Bennifer was in regular contact while she was filming Shotgun Wedding. He would write to tell her how beautiful she looked in photos from the Dominican Republic and “how much he wished he could be down there with her,” per the outlet. Sources said the actor knew how much his former flame loved his writing, and one email “included a line about him being able to ‘own her heart’ with his pen.”

Damn! Smooth move!

We guess he was right, because the duo seemingly hooked back up as soon as she dumped A-Rod and returned to the states.

Timing wise, we know the Argo director was single at the beginning of 2021 after splitting with Ana de Armas. We also know he was thinking about his former fiancée in January, giving the first of multiple glowing quotes about the actress on a podcast that month. Meanwhile, the Madison LeCroy drama rocked J-Rod’s seemingly solid foundation in early February… maybe Ben saw the scandal as an invitation to try to win Jennifer back!

Whatever the case may be, another Us source claimed the once and future couple “always loved each other.” In fact, they said:

“People close to her won’t be surprised if they end up together.”

WOW! It’s crazy to think Bennifer might be endgame 17 years after their breakup, but crazier things have happened! Love always finds a way, doesn’t it?

