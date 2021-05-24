Ian Somerhalder Reveals Wife Nikki Reed Helped Him Out Of 'EIGHT-FIGURE' Debt 'Nightmare'!

A true “superwoman.”

That’s what Ian Somerhalder is calling his wife these days, and for good reason! The Vampire Diaries star got deeply personal on his Instagram Saturday, revealing his wife Nikki Reed once helped him get out of massive debt that was sending him down a very dark path.

While sharing a sweet photo of the couple (below), the Lost alum expressed:

“I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into.”

The actor explained that prior to marrying Nikki and starting his business Brothers Bond Bourbon, he had attempted to create a different company (which he did not name) while working on the hit vampire series. Unfortunately, the decision led him to a massive amount of money problems, with the 42-year-old sharing:

“I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks.”

For a lot of reasons, the company didn’t work. Ian added:

“However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry – I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole.”

Yikes!! That’s tens of millions!!!

In order to pay back this debt and solve the “true nightmare,” Somerhalder began to “travel the world weekly” to make enough money for the “massive monthly six-figure bank notes.” Ultimately, all the travel and worrying took a huge toll on his health, landing him in the hospital four times in just two years. That’s when the Twilight actress went above and beyond.

“This woman here decided that she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out. She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman.”

The parents, who share 3-year-old daughter Bodhi, married in April 2015 after a four-month engagement. Clearly their bond has been able to weather many storms! Ian’s certainly not taking his relationship for granted, though, acknowledging Nikki’s strength:

“Needless to say it’s been the most eye opening and truly humbling experience. Painful as hell but as a family SHE got us through. It’s unreal. I owe her my health, my life and my sanity.”

Woah! Concluding his emotional post, the grateful hubby took a moment to thank his wife personally, sharing:

“You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you.”

Incredible! That must have been the most insane and scary time dealing with huge monthly payments like that and keeping it all a secret from the public. Just shows how important it is to lean on your partner — especially when you have such a powerhouse one like Nikki!!

