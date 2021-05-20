Jennifer Lopez Secretly Returned To LA Just For Ben Affleck!

Things seem to be going well for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

On Thursday, a source told People the 51-year-old singer returned to Los Angeles for some MORE secret one-on-one time with her rekindled flame earlier this week. Ooh la la!

“Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days. She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip. It’s a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work.”

It seems like it since the pair has been spotted visiting J.Lo’s El Lay home on multiple occasions and taking a romantic trip to Montana together. Nothing like a little quality time to catch up on the last 17 years worth of accomplishments and heartbreaks — something they both have an ample amount of content for. We mean, it was only last month Lopez dumped her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who reportedly has been in “a world of pain” since the exes reunion.

That same insider also mentioned how the momma of two had been “doing well” and “seems very happy and excited about her future.” Still, we shouldn’t get too attached to the idea of Ben and Jen making their relationship official any time soon. As we previously reported, the duo has been trying to take things slow this time around. Another source told Us Weekly recently:

“Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public. It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

Technically, they have “officially” gone out in public together. The two weren’t exactly low-key about their goings-on while cuddling up at the Big Sky Resort. However, the confidant also confessed Lopez and Affleck have “fallen for each other again in a very intense way.” They added:

“They don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure. When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere.”

If this is true, we could potentially get a Bennifer selfie on the ‘gram or a red-carpet debut of them as a couple in the future! Wow, isn’t that wild to think?! We are living for the nostalgia of this early aughts pairing. It seems like only yesterday that the lovers postponed their 2003 wedding days before the ceremony and officially split the following year. Now, look at where they are!

What are your reactions to Jennifer and Ben’s recent hangout session? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]