Jennifer Lopez Returns Home From Vacation -- And Heads Right To Ben Affleck's Office! LOOK!

Jennifer Lopez is back from her solo vacation — and the first thing she did was go visit her estranged husband Ben Affleck!

In photos obtained by Page Six, the singer was seen riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Wednesday heading to visit her hubby’s office. She wore a red top and sunglasses for the occasion, and it was unclear if she had her wedding ring on or not.

While the couple was spotted together this time, Ben was seen exiting his office just hours before on Tuesday evening. He was rocking a navy blue suit and white button-down shirt while carrying a duffle bag over his shoulder. Paparazzi caught him heading into a parking garage — and when he drove out, he made a show of revealing his wedding ring was back on!

Jennifer Lopez returns from solo vacation, visits Ben Affleck’s office amid marital woes https://t.co/MsLlW84Kdu pic.twitter.com/ilInHPJxoX — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2024

Ben Affleck proudly flashes his wedding ring in LA amid marital woes with wife Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/kyunvNdoIO pic.twitter.com/ZsD3CqDZdj — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2024

So, now that J.Lo is back in town, is he suddenly going to be wearing the ring all the time? Back to acting like everything’s A-OK? Remember, he was out with his daughter over the weekend and the bling was nowhere to be found! And then the next day, he got in a scuffle with paps outside his marital home when they almost caused an accident. The dude’s been having a rough week — while his wifey’s been off in Italy and France just enjoying herself! It’s certainly inneresting timing to see the ring back!

BTW, the Shotgun Wedding star’s spontaneous vacation was a shock to most people since it came shortly after she canceled her tour, which many thought was a strategic move to give her more time to work on her romance. But rather than hang around LA, she took her friends and went to get some much-needed “breathing room” from her spouse, an ET source previously said. Even though, y’know, they’re no longer living together anyway!

All that said, it’s a positive sign to see her head straight to Ben’s office upon her return, but knowing them, this could mean any number of things. They could be finally ready to address issues in their marriage… or just dealing with the sale of their home and other divorce logistics. Still so unclear what’ll happen next for them! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

