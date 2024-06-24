Jennifer Lopez Enjoying 'Breathing Room' From Ben Affleck During European Vacation -- She's Not Missing Him At All?!

Jennifer Lopez is NOT missing her estranged husband Ben Affleck one bit!

As the couple faces divorce rumors, J.Lo jetted off to Positano, Italy for a fun beachy getaway with her friends before moving over to Paris, France this week. Meanwhile, Ben’s been back at home dealing with the media fallout of their apparent separation. And yet, despite leaving him in the middle of the madness all alone, the Let’s Get Loud singer couldn’t care less about all the chaos he’s in! A source told ET on Monday that the actress is living her best life with her friends, saying:

“Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer. It’s been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room.”

They act like they haven’t already been living two completely separate lives — in two different mansions — for weeks now. LOLz!

Regardless, J.Lo isn’t missing her hubby, especially since she’s doing everything he’d hate, the source continued:

“She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop.”

In fact, if the Jenny from the Block crooner was with her man right now, the insider doesn’t think she’d be as much fun! They elaborated:

“That’s never really been Ben’s scene, even when him and Jen weren’t having any issues. Jen isn’t letting the fact that Ben’s not there bring her down.”

Oof!

Sounds like she’s never been better… which is not great for those hoping the duo might somehow manage to fix things! By the way, the Shotgun Wedding star’s 16-year-old twins Max and Emme aren’t with her. But they’re not being left out of the fun on purpose. A source close to the family shared:

“Jennifer’s kids are away at summer activities.”

Thus, it would seem like it was a good time for her to get away — and she had planned to be traveling anyway before canceling her tour! So, we’re glad she’s having fun after her career mishaps. We just hope she’s not having too much fun without her partner… or else she might have no intentions of ever reconciling when she returns to El Lay! Just saying! Reactions? Do you think this time apart is good or bad for the couple?? Sound OFF (below)!

