Benny Blanco Hit With CRUEL Comments Over His Selena Gomez Wedding Post Caption! Ouch!

People can be so mean!

As we’re sure you’ve seen by now, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married! The exciting ceremony happened over the weekend, and featured a bunch of A-list guests. The record producer even took to Instagram to share some sweet pics with an ADORABLE caption:

“i married a real life disney princess”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Aww!

Not everyone thought this caption was so sweet, though. Poor Benny has had the internet roasting him for it! On X (Twitter), the 37-year-old’s post has been making its rounds, with some haters writing things like:

“Him being the beast is wild”

“… true tho. And he’s the beast lol”

“this is the Shrek movie in real life”

“Selena why HIM”

“What a clown he is”

Ouch!

So brutal!!

Some fans did come to the couple’s defense, though, adding:

“honestly, i’d k!ll to find a man that’ll treat me like the princess that i know that I deserve”

“he loves her, I can’t hate on their relationship anymore”

“Makes my heart full when people find their person. <3”

“I want a man to love me like this”

Benny and Selly G seem like they’re the happiest together! We sincerely hope they aren’t letting the haters ruin their magic. Congratulations to them.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Jake Shane/YouTube/Benny Blanco/Instagram]

Sep 29, 2025 16:05pm PDT

