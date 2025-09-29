Taylor Swift Gave A Joke-Filled Speech At Selena Gomez's Wedding! All The Deets!

Selena Gomez had a very special BFF moment with Taylor Swift on her wedding day!

In case you didn’t hear the exciting news already, Selly G is a married woman! She got hitched to her fiancé Benny Blanco over the weekend in a lavish ceremony in California. All the deets have been kept super private and under locks, but insiders are spilling a little tea on the romantic occasion.

According to Entertainment Tonight, T-Swizzle wasn’t just a guest — she had a small role in the festivities as well! Apparently she gave a speech, like a maid of honor would! Awww! And it sounds perfect, too! The source gushed:

“[Taylor] gave a long and loving speech full of inside jokes with the bride.”

OMG!

After so many years of friendship, relationships, and all the chaos of being a celeb?! We can only imagine what those inside jokes were!

Tay was apparently one of only two non-family members that gave speeches at the A-list wedding, per People. Selly’s mom and stepdad, Mandy and Brian Teefey, and Benny’s parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin, shared some sweet words. But the other pal? Another pop star! LOLz!

Benny’s own bestie, Ed Sheeran, gave a speech, too! And as funny as the Shape of You singer is known to be, we can imagine his speech was probably on par with Tay’s, but for his own pal. And hopefully Tay and Teddy were able to quash any drama between them…

A source for People dished that the reception was a hit, though. On Sunday, an insider praised the whole vibe:

“At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room.”

We’re so glad to hear Selena and Benny got their magical moments surrounded by their most cherished pals and fam. Now it’s someone’s turn to return the favor for Tay Tay and fiancé Travis Kelce, no??

