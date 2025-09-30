The Beautiful Hidden Tribute To Selena Gomez In Benny Blanco's Wedding Ring Revealed! 

Benny Blanco put so much thought into his wedding band!

Perezcious readers know he and Selena Gomez tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in California on Saturday. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram this weekend, sharing several pictures and videos from their celebration, including a snap of their wedding rings. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

It appears that Benny has a simple gold band, right? However, there is a special detail you can’t see! And get this — it is a tribute to the actress and their love story! Aww! Luckily, the jeweler behind the ring, along with a stunning diamond watch and bracelet, is spilling the deets!

Speaking to People on Monday, Jacob & Co. CEO Benjamin Arabov revealed that it is an 18-karat gold band with the pair’s wedding date “9.27.25” engraved on the inside. That is not the only personal touch Benny got! Arabov shared that the band also includes a hidden 0.03-carat round pave ruby and a 0.03-carat round pave aquamarine — Selena and Benny’s birthstones, respectively! How sweet! According to the jeweler, those details honor “their journey”:

“Jewelry tells a story, and with these bespoke creations, we wanted to capture Benny and Selena’s love in its purest form. Every detail down to the choice of stones, was meant to honor their journey and create heirlooms that will last forever. We are proud to be part of this journey.”

Wow! That is such a beautiful meaning — one we bet Selly and Benny can’t wait to tell their future kids one day!

