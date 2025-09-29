Justin Bieber Fans Think Selena Gomez STOLE Her Wedding Dress Idea From His Other Ex!

Did Selena Gomez take a little (too much) inspiration from Justin Bieber‘s ex when planning her wedding??

Selena finally tied the knot to Benny Blanco on Saturday during a romantic ceremony in Montecito, California. She posted adorable couple’s photos showing off her wedding dress after saying, “I do,” but now fans are blasting her for stealing the look from one of Justin’s other exes!

For the ceremony, the bride wore a custom white Ralph Lauren gown with a ruffled neckline and fitted bodice with a crisscross halter neck, which showed off the lacing detail of the dress. Check it out!

Look familiar??

Well, according to Beliebers, it’s VERY reminiscent of Sofia Richie‘s wedding dress! So much so, they think Selena totally ripped Sofia’s vision off! When the model married Elliot Grainge in 2023, she stunned in a Chanel dress with a structured bodice and crossed halter neck. Check it out:

They each also carried a small bouquet of flowers — the Disney Channel alum’s was white baby’s breath, while Sofia’s was Lily of the valley flowers. Sofie got married at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera. The Only Murders in the Building star’s ceremony was held at an ocean-side estate.

Blasting Selena for the similarities, fans argued online:

“Selena wearing the same dress as Sofia Richie, one of Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriends. she just can’t do anything without tying it back to her ex” “For Selena’s next wedding she seriously needs to hire different wedding planners and stylists because why does it look like Sofia Richie’s… WHY DOES NOBODY WANNA BE DIFFERENT” “Byee”

Sofia and Justin dated briefly in 2016. In 2018, he finally ended his on-again, off-again romance with the Who Says star for good by tying the knot to his wife Hailey, but people have been pitting the women against other ever since.

Interestingly, the dress isn’t the only connection to JB! Per reports, Selena and Benny used Justin and Hailey’s wedding planner, Mindy Weiss! Awkward! LOLz! Though, realistically, it’s not that crazy. She’s worked with tons of A-listers in the Hollywood area, and it’s been years since the Jailey’s bash. Still, you’d think Selly might try to distance herself totally from her ex!

She can’t do anything without fans bringing up her romance with the Baby artist! Though, Justin didn’t help by getting cryptic on socials on the wedding day…

Thoughts? Do YOU think she copied Sofia’s look? Sound OFF (below)!

