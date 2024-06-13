Benny Blanco Posts Candid Pic Of Selena Gomez In Bed!

Benny Blanco got bold for his latest Instagram upload!

On Wednesday, the record producer celebrated reuniting with his love Selena Gomez with a loved-up new snap! If you didn’t know, the Love On singer has been busy in New York City for the past few months shooting Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building. The two made long distance work, but now they’re back together! And Benny is CLEARLY over the moon!

Related: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Caught On Vid Flying Economy! Yes, Really!

On Wednesday, he took a candid pic of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum resting in bed with her eyes closed. She had her dark hair tied up in a messy bun as she burrowed her face into a cozy blanket and hovered over a plush pillow. He excitedly captioned the snap, “she’s back.” See (below):

Clearly, she was catching up on some much needed rest… So the question is, did she even KNOW Benny snuck this pic of her?! While she looks incredible as ever, it does seem pretty off guard. After a busy few months in front of cameras, would she have really wanted him taking this pic?! Did she even know he posted it?!

Of course, this is Selena we’re talking about. Maybe she’s really just THAT cool that she doesn’t mind her BF sharing pics of her during cozy time! Would U be??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Benny Blanco/Instagram]