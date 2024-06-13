Kanye West & Bianca Censori Caught On Video Flying Economy! Yes, Really!

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori in their sustainable era?

When you think of the Power rapper, the first thing that comes to mind probably isn’t modesty, right?? From his inflated ego, to controversial fashion statements, to sporting nearly a MILLION dollars worth of metal in his mouth! The guy clearly likes to show off! But is he reeling it in now?!

In a TikTok video captured by user @brandon.doggett on the video sharing platform on Thursday, the Yeezy founder and his bride Bianca were spotted flying in the ECONOMY section of a flight! No, we’re not kidding! Ye was passed out in a white robe with his name embroidered on it, while Bianca scrolled through her phone in a flowing dress right next to him. See (below):

According to TMZ the plane was headed to Japan, possibly to continue celebrating Ye’s 47th birthday.

It’s not exactly clear if flying commercial was the plan all along, or if there were just no last-minute private jets available. But hey, less CO2 emissions are always a win! LOLz! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]