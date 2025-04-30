Benny Blanco Reveals Selena Gomez's Embarrassing Reaction To Their First Kiss After She Got 'So Nervous'!

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s first kiss was a memorable one!

During a joint interview on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, released on Wednesday, the engaged couple told the story of the first time they locked lips. It’s a cute story — though Selly may think some parts are not-so-cute! Not to get ahead and spoil, but she apparently got so worked up during the moment that she had a bit of, what she would say, an embarrassing reaction! Benny recalled:

“Towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch and we were playing [the card game] ‘We’re Not Really Strangers.’ And there was a thing where it said, ‘Take a selfie with the person next to you,’ and she got right on my chest and took a selfie.”

Fun!

The music producer knew that was the moment to plant one on her! He continued:

“I kissed her right away, and her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face … she was so nervous.”

Aww! When Lennie asked if Selena was “allergic” to Benny, he joked:

“She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive.”

However, the singer insisted that was not the case! She was only anxious because she hadn’t “liked anyone in a very long time,” and she really liked Benny:

“So some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different. And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few s**tty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

Nothing to be embarrassed about! It happens! What does Benny have to be embarrassed about, though? It’s possibly his actions with a certain former friend of Selena’s… Oof.

