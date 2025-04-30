Got A Tip?

Benny Blanco Reveals Selena Gomez's Embarrassing Reaction To Their First Kiss After She Got 'So Nervous'!

Benny Blanco Says Selena Gomez Was ‘So Nervous’ About Their First Kiss That She Got A Rash!

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s first kiss was a memorable one!

During a joint interview on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, released on Wednesday, the engaged couple told the story of the first time they locked lips. It’s a cute story — though Selly may think some parts are not-so-cute! Not to get ahead and spoil, but she apparently got so worked up during the moment that she had a bit of, what she would say, an embarrassing reaction! Benny recalled:

“Towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch and we were playing [the card game] ‘We’re Not Really Strangers.’ And there was a thing where it said, ‘Take a selfie with the person next to you,’ and she got right on my chest and took a selfie.”

Fun!

The music producer knew that was the moment to plant one on her! He continued:

“I kissed her right away, and her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face … she was so nervous.”

Aww! When Lennie asked if Selena was “allergic” to Benny, he joked:

“She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive.”

However, the singer insisted that was not the case! She was only anxious because she hadn’t “liked anyone in a very long time,” and she really liked Benny:

“So some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different. And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few s**tty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

Nothing to be embarrassed about! It happens! What does Benny have to be embarrassed about, though? It’s possibly his actions with a certain former friend of Selena’s… Oof.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram & Big Ticket Entertainment/YouTube]

Apr 30, 2025 15:40pm PDT

