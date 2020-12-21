This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Bermuda’s Best Beverage Just Got Better – The CBD Dark ‘n’ Stormy

Are you someone who enjoys sipping smoky cocktails on gold-sand beaches? If so, we’ve got a helluva highball for you: the Dark ‘n’ Stormy. First created in Bermuda, this simple, sultry drink only takes a few minutes to put together.

Of course, since we’re obsessed with hemp, we just had to try this Dark ‘n’ Stormy with our citrus-flavored CBD oil. We’re happy to report Tribe’s CBD Dark ‘n’ Stormy is a smashing success! Please don’t forget to tell us what you think of this CBD cocktail on social media.

CBD Dark ‘n’ Stormy Recipe

Whenever people mention the Dark ‘n’ Stormy, you gotta talk about Goslings Rum. Founded in 1806, Goslings is a well-respected rum company that’s based in Bermuda. Interestingly, this company still holds a patent on the Dark ‘n’ Stormy—hence it’s technically “illegal” to use any other brand when making this drink.

While Goslings Black Seal Rum makes a fantastic Dark ‘n’ Stormy, don’t feel bad if you can’t find it in your liquor store. Honestly, any well-aged, dark rum will work fine in this recipe.

Of course, you must be sure your rum is dark! You can’t make a “Dark ‘n’ Stormy” with white, gold, or even spiced rum. That’s just wrong.

Ingredients

2 oz dark rum

3 – 5 oz ginger beer

Lime wedge

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice

Pour ginger beer and top with rum

Add a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a lime wedge

Is ginger beer a tad too spicy for your taste? No worries! Although a traditional Dark ‘n’ Stormy should have ginger beer, you could swap it out for sweet ginger syrup. However, if you’re going to try this sweeter rendition, you only need to pour 1.5 oz ginger syrup and top with seltzer water.

By the way, some Dark ‘n’ Stormy recipes include about 0.5 oz of fresh-squeezed lime juice. However, since we’ve included our dropperful of citrus-flavored CBD oil, we don’t feel the lime juice is necessary. Of course, if you like your Dark ‘n’ Stormy extra tart, there’s nothing wrong with adding extra lime juice.

Love This CBD Dark ‘n’ Stormy? Tribe CBD Has More Cocktail Recipes!

If you enjoyed our CBD take on the Dark ‘n’ Stormy, then you should take a peek at all the other CBD cocktail recipes on our site. Just a few drinks we’ve covered with similar flavor profiles include the CBD Moscow Mule and the CBD Cuba Libre.

Be sure to review all of our fantastic CBD cocktails here.