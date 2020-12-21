Leah Remini Thinks Tom Cruise's Leaked Rant Was FAKE?!

OK, we know how Leah Remini feels about Tom Cruise in general — she hasn’t exactly kept her feelings about Scientology or its poster boy hidden from the general public.

But we’re not sure we can get behind this particular conspiracy theory…

In case you somehow missed it, last week Tom Cruise made headlines for all the wrong reasons as he was caught on a hot mic absolutely BLASTING the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID safety rules.

In a berating tirade, he screamed about firing the offending crew members:

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

Unlike past examples of stars having professional freakouts, like, say Christian Bale‘s infamous “we are done professionally” rant at the cinematographer on the set of Terminator: Salvation, Tom has actually gotten a lot of kudos.

Celebs like George Clooney and Josh Gad have come out in support of Tom, saying even though the way he’s saying it may not be ideal, that he’s absolutely right in what he’s saying.

Why? Well, the CDC have been saying it for months; if folks could just stick to safety regulations, we could actually help slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. And with the pandemic getting a lot of productions canceled, his words about keeping people employed have really hit home for a lot of people in show business.

Well, Leah had a very different response. The King of Queens star wrote a piece for the Underground Bunker, a site devoted to the fight against Scientology, and she claimed this was all publicity stunt — the rant, the leak, all of it! She wrote:

“Tom does not care about the families of his crew; this is all for publicity.”

Wait, what?? Yep, she thinks Tom’s supposed crusade against the virus, his personal double checking of the set for safety violations, it’s all a front:

“I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it. Hearing a rich actor with enormous power address his crew in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person. This is not just a rant of another a**hole actor. Tom Cruise pretending that he cares is why a few have called him out. They know this is a publicity stunt, they know what Tom really is and what Tom really believes.”

She says it’s not just him but his entire church, the one she’s fought so loudly against in her series Scientology and the Aftermath:

“Anything you see coming from Scientology and Scientologists, such as mask wearing and supposedly humanitarian efforts, is just a show. It’s for public relations reasons only.”

Why? Because, she says, Scientologists don’t believe in the coronavirus — because Scientologists don’t believe in getting sick.

OK, that may be true that they believe they can’t get sick — but surely they can’t deny the existence of the pandemic, right? And if Tom is pretending to care about keeping people safe and employed, he really is working hard to keep people safe and employed, right? At a certain point, what’s the difference? If he’s yelling at people to be safe, does it matter if he secretly believes he can’t catch the thing??

Because Leah apparently does believe delivering an angry rant is the type of thing the 58-year-old is capable of. She wrote:

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom. This was the same reaction Tom gave his household staff when they did not have the right ingredients for him to make chocolate chip cookies. This is the same type of tirade Tom launched into when an assistant had the audacity to serve him a drink in a chipped mug.”

We can’t figure out if she believes this is the real Tom or if he had this rant scripted and purposely leaked. Because it can’t be both.

Frankly, we don’t think we can buy that it’s all fake; after all, could he have predicted that he would receive the support he has from the film community? And what about all the negative press? Those who do think Cruise is coming across as a total a**hole boss here??

We know Leah knows more about Scientology and its offenses than we ever will, but it seems like a pretty bad bet to us.

What do YOU think??

[Image via KIKA/FayesVision/WENN.]