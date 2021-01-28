In A Truly Wild Turn Of Events -- That Bernie Inauguration Meme Inspired Its Own Porn!

Has the power of this meme gone too far???

The inauguration may have been a historic — and cathartic — celebration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but it was former presidential candidate and current senator Bernie Sanders who won the day with a meme that took over the internet. The image of Senator Sanders sitting socially distanced in his big winter coat and mittens just captured our collective #mood more than any of the other dazzling images of the day.

The man himself seemed only mildly impressed with his viral success, but that didn’t stop him from using it for good. His team slapped the picture on a sweatshirt and raised $1.8 million dollars for charities around his home state of Vermont. Not only that, but they struck a licensing deal with Getty Images, who will donate their own proceeds from the image to Meals on Wheels America. Pretty impressive power for a meme!

Elsewhere, the meme was used for less, ahem, noble causes, all due respect to those involved. That is to say: after the Bernie meme was inserted into every TV show and movie, it then made its way into… porn!

Yep, the Senator from Vermont is now the subject of a porno starring adult performer Elle Hell. The parody actually combined two different popular Bernie memes into the illustriously titled, “I AM ONCE AGAIN ASKING YOU TO C*M.” In the video — which can be viewed on Pornhub if you’re so inclined — Elle wears a pretty accurate dupe of Bernie’s wardrobe, complete with a big green jacket, mittens, mask and even his manila envelope. She opens the instructional video by saying:

“Too many hardworking Americans are working two, three jobs just to make ends meet. I think Americans should be able to work one job to take care of things.”

You can guess what kind of “job” she’s talking about!

If the image of a 79-year-old congressman bundled up for the cold doesn’t exactly get your engines going, well, we can’t blame you. Even if he is being played by a young female performer, it’s not the sexiest of concepts! But apparently, Elle Hell has made a name for herself with more unconventional subjects, and she doesn’t mind if they don’t get everybody hot under the collar.

She explained to Vice:

“Porn doesn’t always have to be sexy, penetration, or even masturbation. Sometimes it’s silly and gives you a laugh. At the end of the day, whether someone laughed, came, or both, I am happy that it was enjoyed.”

We may not agree with her methods, but we can’t argue with her philosophy! LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do we need to retire the Bernie meme now? Or should it continue to be shared by ALL, in the spirit of socialism? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

