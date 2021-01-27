Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals The 'Hardest' S*x Scene To Film -- And It's Not What You'd Expect!

For the millions who’ve watched Bridgerton, it may not sound difficult to film intimate scenes with Simon Bassett, aka the incredibly hunky Regé-Jean Page. But those types of scenes are NOT what they look like in the final cut.

There’s several people standing around watching, one holding a microphone just above your heads, your partner wearing a sock over their genitals. It’s just like college…

But seriously, s*x scenes are among the most notoriously difficult to film, and even Netflix‘s newest smash hit, with its eye toward safety and the use of an intimacy coordinator, was no exception.

So which one was the toughest to shoot for star Phoebe Dynevor? It might not be what you’d think… The IRL Daphne Bridgerton says the most difficult of all the steamy scenes she filmed was… her masturbation scene!

Speaking to Glamour this week, the 25-year-old breakout star put into context just what being the “hardest” of all these carefully crafted scenes meant:

“That’s saying something, because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot. You feel very vulnerable in those scenes. We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical.”

So by herself… not so practical? She explained:

“But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it.”

Huh. Not what we would have expected considering it’s like 101 for cam girls. LOLz! But yeah, it does sound embarrassing as heck!

Thankfully Phoebe had the intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, on set for those scenes, too! She may not have needed yoga balls, but she still needed a buffer of some kind with the men in the crew there watching.

“I always get back to the fact that Lizzy was on set for that scene. If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward.”

We bet! Inneresting how films have been doing this without an intimacy coordinator for so long! It just seems like a no-brainer in retrospect.

“I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different he could speak to her first. I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man.”

We mean… some people do. But that’s less of a professional preference and more of a personal kink. Ha!

What was YOUR favorite Bridgerton scene??

