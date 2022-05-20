Bethenny Frankel Responds To Erika Jayne's Shocking Comments About Her Late BF Dennis Shields!

Bethenny Frankel is addressing THAT controversy!

The former Real Housewives of New York star spoke out on TikTok on Friday afternoon in response to fellow Bravo personality Erika Jayne‘s recent jaw-dropping comments on Watch What Happens Live.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Erika took a LOT of very-much deserved heat this week after commenting on Bethenny’s late boyfriend Dennis Shields in a chat with WWHL host Andy Cohen. As part of her initial commentary, Erika referenced Bethenny directly on the show by saying “her guy’s dead, and my guy is in a home, so whatever.” Oof…

And now, Frankel is fighting back!

On Friday afternoon, the Skinnygirl founder took to TikTok to deliver her response message. She started it off by saying:

“It was just very cavalier, and it was a little bit callous and cold, and many of you have been disgusted by it and wanted me to comment.”

Bethenny then got into it, adding:

“The truth of the matter is, I left the Housewives. By choice. I left twice, and this time it’s permanent. And I left for this reason, that I don’t want to be in this atmosphere with this kind of toxicity that’s unnecessary. … I have chosen to not do that any more. So, while I recognize that it was a cold and callous comment, I don’t have anything to do with Erika Jayne. And not in a rude way. We just literally do not have anything to do with each other, so I don’t think that much of it.”

And, optimistically, she concluded:

“This situation is literally why I left that genre of reality television. It’s just not where I wanted to be. … This is not something that’s important to me. I don’t want it to be important to you. I want your family and your lives to be filled with much more positivity than this garbage.”

Wow!

Here is her full two-and-a-half-minute long video (below):

