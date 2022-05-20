'Her Guy's Dead':​​ Erika Jayne BLASTS Bethenny Frankel's Claims About Tom Girardi's Fraud By DISSING Her Late BF! WTF?!

The feud between Erika Jayne and Bethenny Frankel is getting intense!

On Wednesday night, Erika joined Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live. Of course, she was asked to speak a bit on her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s ongoing embezzlement scandal, which she claims she was unaware of until a lawsuit was brought forth against the couple just after they split in 2020.

Now, Bethenny has previously called BS on that, claiming that her late boyfriend Dennis Shields had once said that Tom owed him “half a million dollars” and that the lawyer was “using people’s money” to support Erika’s lifestyle. So, if Dennis knew something was up, surely Erika did, too? Right!?!?

Trying to get to the bottom of the situation, which had also been discussed in part during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, Andy asked:

“It came up that Bethenny had told me some information. She had said, ‘I heard Tom actually owes people money,’ and all this stuff. Did you ever hear anything like that? Cause in my mind, I just dismissed it with the rest because I was like, well, again, he’s this guy.”

Erika was quick to clarify the rumors, saying:

“In the business that Tom was doing, which was contingent fee, it’s not unusual to borrow. So while that may be true, there were also loans that were really paid off.”

Things then got a bit nasty, though, when the reality star shockingly added:

“I don’t know where Bethenny’s coming from. Her guy’s dead, and my guy is in a home, so whatever. But at the same time, that’s kind of the way the business goes.”

Harsh AF!!

Ch-ch-check out the controversial interview clip for yourself (below).

As Perezcious readers know, the 82-year-old lawyer was placed into a conservatorship (which his brother controls) last year due to his declining health, including Alzheimer’s. He’s currently in a “memory care facility,” according to his ex, who noted that he only continues to “decline.”

Dennis, on the other hand, passed away in August 2018 from an apparent overdose. The 51-year-old was a father of four and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Skinnygirl founder for years. While Bethenny has had time to grieve his loss, the pain never truly goes away, making a comment like Erika’s that much more brutal.

And viewers had a lot to say about that, arguing:

“Two takeaways. 1. So she does know what Tom does and how the money is made. 2. She sees nothing wrong with making shady comments about Bethenny’s ex being deceased. Plus the way Andy was so unbothered by that comment is true to his character.” “There was no reason for her to comment on his death.” “Yea, that’s hitting below the belt. But again she doesn’t care.” “This was a pure trash thing to say. I hope this is her last season on TV.”

To make matters more interesting, Bethenny was slated to appear on the very same talk show the night after!

Unfortunately, her episode was already taped before she was made aware of Jayne’s comments, but she didn’t mind fighting back on social media. While not referencing the comment or mentioning Erika by name, Frankel wrote this to her fans on Twitter on Thursday:

“The episode tonight of @BravoWWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you & Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by. I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion.”

The episode tonight of @BravoWWHL was taped so I don’t address the comment you & Dennis’ children are hurt, offended and disgusted by. I appreciate your loyalty, heart and compassion. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 19, 2022

Pretty classy, tbh! Though we would have loved to get her reaction on the show. We know she would have had plenty to dish!

What about you?!

Did you find Erika’s jab at Dennis as inappropriate as so many Bravo fans did?

Let us know in the comments (below)…

