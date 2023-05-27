Fans REALLY Hate Beyoncé & Jay-Z's New $200 Million Home!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have just purchased their Malibu dream home, but Twitter isn’t all that impressed.

Earlier this week, the Crazy in Love collaborators dropped a whopping $200 million on an 30,000 square foot Malibu mansion right on the beach — the most EXPENSIVE home ever bought in the state of California, and the second overall in the United States, according to real estate sources via TMZ. Oh yeah, and they paid in all cash!

Impressive, right? Well, social media users aren’t quite as sold as the new homeowners.

For reference, here’s some pics of the place:

Beyonce and Jay-Z have bought California's most expensive house, a $200 million Malibu mansion. For more photos and info: https://t.co/8qwSnMWIGj pic.twitter.com/oYnsudjZi9 — Dirt (@DirtDotCom) May 22, 2023

One fan took to the bird app to share exactly how they felt about the tradition of celebs purchasing astronomically high-priced properties, in large part built with “concrete” — and how they just never look all that homey:

“It will never fail to surprise me how celebrities can buy such ugly homes worth $200M that looks like a construction site”

Another added:

“Looks like a warehouse in an industrial park”

Ouch. This probably wasn’t the fan reaction Queen Bey and Hova were hoping or expecting to have!

Another Twitter user compared the estate to a “prison,” tweeting, “They really spent $200 mill for Prison walls,” while someone else jumped on at sentiment and hilariously added to it:

“They could have just bought a prison since it looks identical. Saved money too!”

One budget-minded fan shared they “could build that in Minecraft costing me only $20 and 37 mins of my time,” while another joked they just couldn’t get over how “sterile” the home looks:

“Ain’t nobody gonna catch a cold in that house ’cause it is sterile!”

Someone even compared the sprawling mansion to a Costco:

“All the charm of an empty Costco distribution center”

Okay, we have to admit, that one was kind of funny! The Drunk in Love artists will for sure be having the last laugh, though, as they sit in their fortress while overlooking the vast Pacific Ocean.

This all reminds us of when fans ROASTED Kim Kardashian’s crib for looking “completely lifeless, clinical and depressing,” similarly joking “there are penitentiaries cozier” that her Calabasas estate. What is it with celebs and the cold, concrete design?

Bey and Jay’s new digs was previously owned by art collector William Bell, and was designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando. All we know is Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir will definitely be kids’ party hosts on the block! Right??

What are YOUR thoughts on the mansion, Perezcious readers? Do you love it or hate it? Or are you somewhere in between? Let us know in the comments down below!

