Beyoncé & Jay-Z Buy $200 Million Malibu Mansion -- And Pay ALL CASH!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got 99 problems but credit ain’t one.

The power couple are sitting pretty after purchasing a new home in Malibu… for $200 million! TMZ reported Friday that the Crazy In Love collaborators closed on a one-of-a-kind mansion designed by iconic Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The wildest part though? They paid ALL CASH!

Yes, you read that right — Queen Bey and Hova, who share Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5 just dropped $200 million in cash on a 30,000 square foot beach side estate!

But get this… According to real estate sources via the outlet, this was the most expensive home EVER bought in the state of California! And the second overall in the country, just beat out by a $238 million dollar NYC apartment.

Jay Z & Beyonce just purchased a new home for $200 Million making it the most expensive home purchase in California history. The home is 30,000 sqft. The couple own a $100M estate in Bel air 20 miles up the street. pic.twitter.com/eUJNwU08jA — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 19, 2023

Last year, Forbes estimated the Run This World rapper’s net worth at $2.5 billion, citing his discography, fine arts collection, and liquor brands, Ace of Spades and D’Usse. Beyoncé, on the other hand, isn’t strapped either, as her net worth was pegged at $450 million from her own discography, tours, and Hollywood film appearances. So it’s no surprise they have the money.

But the fact they paid in cash means at some point someone — or probably lots of someones — was hauling bags and bags of bills! Wild! This should be the subject of the heist in the next Ocean’s movie!

Cheers to the new homeowners! They really know how to invest! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

