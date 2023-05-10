Beyoncé Kicks Off The Renaissance World Tour! See The Opening Show Highlights HERE!

Got A Tip?

Ring the alarm, Beyhive! Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is finally here!

The 41-year-old superstar kicked off her world tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday – and everyone is obviously freaking out as this is the first time in nearly five years she’s traveling around the globe to perform. Plus, this is the first time she’s ever performed many of the songs from Renaissance on stage! So it’s safe to say everyone is buzzing with excitement right now!

And thankfully for those who aren’t able to go or don’t mind concert spoilers, fans in attendance for the opening night are sharing all the details about the highly-anticipated show. And you guys, it looks absolutely amazing! So buckle up because we are about to drop some major deets!

In true icon fashion, Beyoncé served as the opening, main, and encore act for the tour.

Love it!! Expect a full three hours’ worth of Beyoncé! For those curious about the set up, it looks like the singer didn’t hesitate to go big with this tour and had a MASSIVE stage built inside the stadium. See (below):

Now onto the music! She started the show by belting out some songs from her older discography, beginning with Dangerously in Love, AKA the title track from her first solo album released 20 years ago. What a throwback! She then jumped into popular tracks like Flaws and All, I Care, and she did a medley of 1+1, Etta James’ song I’d Rather Go Blind, and Mary J Blidge’s I’m Going Down. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

From there, the Renaissance potion began with her singing I’m That Girl. She brought on a special guest for her performance of Cozy – two robot arms. Yeah, we are not joking. See it for yourself below:

Wow!! Beyoncé proceeded to launch into many of her hits, including Alien Superstar, Lift Off, Cuff It, Energy, Break My Soul, Formation, Diva, Run the World, My Power, Black Parade, Savage (Remix), Partition, Church Girl, Love On top, Crazy In Love, Plastic Off the SofaThique (with a sample of Britney Spears’ Toxic), and more. She performed roughly 34 songs. The artist also heard about everyone’s complaints when it came to visuals because she did not hold back with the production for this tour! Beyond the robot arms, she also rolled up on the stage in a huge “Bey Wagon,” she was lifted to the sky during Summer Renaissance, there was a ginormous horse on stage at one point, and so much more! As Big Freedia stated in a voiceover before Formation:

“You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen. But the queen moves at her own pace, bitch. The queen decides when she wants to give you a f**king taste – so get your fork and your spoon.”

And she delivered all night long! You can check out more highlights from the opening show (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you seeing Beyoncé this summer? Let us know in the comments below!

