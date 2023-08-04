You Won't BELIEVE Beyoncé's Bizarre Toilet Demand On Tour!

Beyoncé ain’t taking anybody else’s s**t… Literally!

When you’re one of — scratch that — when you’re THE most famous entertainer in the world, what would sound like a ridiculous request suddenly seems like a no-brainer accommodation… Even when it comes to the bathroom!

A source close to the Renaissance hitmaker shared with The Sun Thursday that Queen Bey requires a very specific throne — FRESH, untouched toilet seats! The insider claimed she spends thousands of dollars a year to have toilet seats flown around the world to wherever she’s performing — so that she never has to sit on a used one!

Now THAT’S extra! But, as the source dished, If Beyoncé wants it, Beyoncé gets it:

“Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything.”

Imagine her horror if she were ever forced to use a public bathroom… LOLz! The insider added:

“Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one.”

Like we said, a queen needs her throne, and Beyoncé ain’t about to settle! And if you don’t believe it, the outlet even acquired photos of what appears to be a container, aptly labeled, “Beyoncé Toilet Seats,” which is said to contain just that! The massive piece of luggage apparently gets hauled around to every show, where it sits backstage waiting for the Crazy In Love singer to take her pic. See for yourself HERE.

The scooper added that while the star’s boujie ask is a shrug for roadies who have “seen everything,” it definitely gives fans a kick now and then:

“Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

Ha! It’s definitely raising a smile across our faces!

The mother of three is known to run her tours in pretty specific ways… According to the outlet, she also uses a customized golf cart decked out in black sheets to shield herself from lurking eyes as she moves around backstage. She also was pretty clearly upset back in June when her stage crew missed their cue to help her off her iridescent Renaissance prop horse, leading her to shoo them away as she carried on with her performance.

She’s definitely earned the diva status after all these years of releasing back-to-back chart toppers!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are never-before-touched toilet seats too extra, or is the queen worth is? Let us know in the comments down below!

