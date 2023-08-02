Beyoncé Changes Lizzo Concert Lyric Amid Shocking Lawsuit Reveal!

Beyoncé is low-key letting her thoughts be known about the ongoing Lizzo lawsuit controversy by not mentioning the embattled singer! Literally! Memory-holed AF!!

On Tuesday night, the Queen Bey was performing at a concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts to throngs of her adoring and uber-loyal fans. During that show, she began to sing the ever-popular track Break My Soul (The Queens Remix). But the lyrics — which give nods to other powerful female musicians and singers — were very, very curiously altered!!

Related: Lizzo’s Former Creative Director AGREES With Bombshell Lawsuit Claims! Whoa!

Normally, the most notable verse of that Beyoncé song lists out a series of powerful Black performers past and present with this memorable refrain:

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) / Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue) / Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it)”

But on Tuesday night, it was TOTALLY different! And in the most telling way!

In a very clear snub of Lizzo, Bey instead chose to repeat Erykah Badu‘s name over and over again during Tuesday’s live show in place of the typical final portion of that verse. At the Massachusetts concert, she sang:

“Betty Davis, Solange Knowles / Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu…”

A fan captured the moment on X (Twitter) and published the surprising video for the whole world to see on Tuesday night.

As you can see for yourself (below), the video board still flashed Lizzo’s name in the normal, planned lyric order. So, the graphics weren’t changed. But Bey’s lyrics themselves were VERY obviously altered:

Beyoncé reiterating Badu and skipping Lizzo… that’s on hitting 2 birds with 1 stone ????????????https://t.co/Oneyofc8aZ — beyloved (@beyiloveyoudeep) August 2, 2023

OOF!!!

Lizzo is a huge (HUGE!) Beyoncé fan and was inspired to get into music in no small part because of the Houston-born Destiny’s Child alum.

So, to have her idol snub her in such a public way during this already-tough time with accusations flying in from all angles must be pretty painful for the Truth Hurts songstress. Yikes.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Avalon]