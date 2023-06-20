Imagine Pissing Off Beyoncé??? Yikes

Beyoncé is NOT happy about her stage crew fumbling their Formation.

If you’ve been keeping up with the CUFF IT singer’s Renaissance tour, you probably know that like everything Bey does, it’s been pretty flawless. From her impeccable opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to bringing out her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to perform alongside her, it’s all been pitch perfect… That is until Sunday’s performance.

While taking the stage in Amsterdam, audience members quickly noticed the mother of three was “pissed” at her stage crew after they seemingly missed their cue to help her off her iconic Renaissance prop horse, Reneigh, leaving her to perform the entirety of Summer Renaissance while seated.

Oops!

One fan caught footage of the 41-year-old shooing away a crew member who reached up to help her down, before she pushed the rolling staircase away. Later in the performance, she can even be seen moving her microphone away from her face before seemingly mouthing, “Oh my god” at the crew. Watch the entire thing (below):

Oof, we couldn’t IMAGINE making Beyoncé mad… Like, where do you even go from there??

Twitter users quickly began sharing the footage and discussing the fate of the workers who Bey was so clearly upset with, writing things like:

“I never seen Beyoncé this pissed on stage in my life. The whole stage crew going home with no money.” “beyoncé was so pissed at that ladder, people got fired fr lol” “Beyoncé definitely had a staff meeting immediately after the show” “this was a lot… the crew in the photo, dancers where they’re not supposed to be, reneigh [the horse’s name] and beyoncé still on the ground, beyoncé slapping the crew members hand after they tried to tug on her, her pushing the stair case away cause she was pissed off… this show was chaotic…”

One user offered another view of the stage, which clearly shows the Crazy In Love singer attempting to send a message to the stage crew while simultaneously performing her chart-topping hit songs. See (below):

if Beyoncé was THIS upset with me, i'd crawl in a corner & cry forever???????????? pic.twitter.com/gbkNPycAxF — ???????????????????????????? (@beyoncegarden) June 20, 2023

However, amid all the chaos, fans also rallied around the singer to admire her ability to keep things running as smoothly as possible, because, you know, the show must go on! One Twitter user wrote:

“i’m tryna become beyoncé levels of ‘the show must go on’ when i get pissed off at work”

She’s the queen for a reason!

What are YOUR thoughts on this on-stage mishap, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

