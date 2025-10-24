Big Brother Twist! Morgan Is 'Pissed' At Vince For Ghosting Her After Reuniting With His Girlfriend!

The showmance between Morgan Pope and Vince Panaro is over! And they apparently feel very differently about it…

Throughout Season 27 of Big Brother, fans watched as the two co-stars cozied up to each other in the house. It would have been sweet… except that Vince had a girlfriend back home! Yep, the guy has been dating a woman named Kelsey for the past seven years. But that didn’t stop him from hugging, cuddling, sleeping in the same bed, and showering next to Morgan during the show.

He even went so far as to walk over to her bed during the late-night feeds and kiss her on the cheek before taking off his mic to whisper in her ear. What did Vince say? Viewers believe he told her, “I love you.” Again, all while having a girlfriend! Ugh!

Kelsey, unfortunately, had to watch as Vince emotionally cheated on her. Thankfully she didn’t waste time taking action; we learned she dumped him without his knowledge during the season. Damn! She also snubbed the show’s finale, implying she stuck by her decision!

However, Kelsey and Vince were spotted together in Calabasas after the show wrapped, leading folks to believe they’d reconciled. He finally confirmed in a YouTube video this week that while they’re still in each other’s lives they are taking time apart. He even owned up to crossing a line with Morgan, and his actions were 100 percent “disrespectful to having a girlfriend.”

Vince wiped all their photos off Instagram, which is a big move. But he also said they are “taking time to process everything” on their own, so it’s unclear if they’re simply on a break or if this is all part of an effort to win her back.

The reason we still think he might be trying to earn back Kelsey’s trust? Because he has cut off ALL contact with Morgan! It turns out he has been ghosting her!

Speaking on her Twitch, Morgan revealed she has not talked to Vince — and she’s actually really upset about it! She said:

“If I wake up every day and sulk over the fact that Vince and I haven’t spoken, then I will drown myself in feelings and confusion. And make myself pissed off and sad. Instead, it is what it is. You know?”

Wow! Vince is really the villain of Season 27! Not only for emotionally cheating on his girlfriend, but then totally ditching someone you considered a friend (or more)! But why is he ignoring Morgan? According to a Reddit thread, fans took to the comments of the video to speculate why Vince is icing her out… and they believe it has all to do with Kelsey!

“Sometimes not hearing from someone is the answer. She shouldn’t wait for something that might never happen. She’s getting ghosted, and should accept that’s probably the most she will find out. Unless another house guest talks to Vince and relays the message is probably the only way she gets answers. If she’s not ok with that then she needs to speak with a therapist.” “I would guess that if Vince has any chance of reconciling with Kelsey, it’s conditional on him not having contact with Morgan.” “I imagine that if he speaks to Morgan, any chance of getting back with his girlfriend would be over.”

That would be our guess, too! Even if we don’t think Kelsey should take him back either way!

But there is another possibility… Maybe Vince really was just going full reality villain mode, just in it for the game? Maybe he wasn’t there to make friends?? And never cared about Morgan for real at all?? It’s been known to happen on TV before. Just sayin’!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know what YOU think he’s doing!

[Image via Big Brother/YouTube,Vince Panaro/Instagram]