Jordon Hudson Defends Herself... By Leaking Bill Belichick's Email! 

Jordon Hudson is clapping back at all the Bill Belichick backlash!

The couple’s unconventional relationship has been in the hot seat ever since Sunday’s CBS Sunday Morning‘s interview aired. The segment quickly turned awkward AF when Jordon shut down a question about how she and the football icon met. There are reports that she was a constant disruption throughout the filming process, often speaking for Bill and even storming out at one point.

The 24-year-old’s already hit back at the negativity by reposting supportive comments about her behavior. You know, posts that claimed she was merely just trying to protect their personal life, etc. Now, she’s leaked personal information to prove her point!

Related: JoJo Siwa’s Mom Hints At Reason For Breakup With Kath Ebbs

On Tuesday, the former cheerleader shared a screenshot of an email the ex-Patriots coach sent his team detailing how he wanted to go about the PR of his new book — and what he didn’t want to do.

The email was dated April 10 — several weeks before the disastrous CBS chat aired. In it, Bill expressed frustration about an article focused more on his acknowledgment that he “f**ked up” during a Super Bowl over the “260+ pages” of other material in the book. He reflected:

“This is about what I expected from the media.”

The 73-year-old later said “interviews” and “podcasts” with a more salacious angle will “supposedly drive the sales” of his upcoming book, The Art Of Winning, and that the media will “want to focus on whatever negatives they can extract from the book, and all the current events that don’t have anything to do with the book, but are most relevant to their ‘ratings’ and their agenda (which is not mine).”

He went on to stress that he wants “this book to be presented as a look at my professional life,” he urged:

“This book is about how I did my job, and lessons from my 50 years in and around the NFL – not a bathroom book that highlights my mistakes. I acknowledge the mistakes in the book, but of course, ‘I f**ked up’ is the catch phrase. I have, at times reluctantly, gone along with the title, cover, and language in the book. I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion – we have enough hype to work with. I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”

Jordon also shared a screenshot of a video recording lasting just over 35 minutes. All that can be seen in the thumbnail are two sets of feet standing in the grass. She tagged CBS Sunday Morning and journalist Tony Dokoupil on that pic. Hmm.

She promised more is to come, captioning her post:

“Full statement to be released later today.”

At this time, nothing else has been shared. See the full email:

You can see the original post HERE.

She’s not messing around by leaking this! It seems like she wanted to prove to her naysayers that she was doing what her boyfriend wanted by protecting him from salacious commentary — at least when it came to questions about their love life! We’ve heard sources claim she was also speaking for Bill during football-related questions, which seems even odder — unless maybe they were questions about his f**k-ups she was trying to protect him from? Seems possible…

We’ll have to stay tuned to see what else she has to say about all this drama!

What do U think?? Does this justify that cringe-worthy interview or did Jordon still go too far? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Jordon Hudson/Instagram]