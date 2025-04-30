Jordon Hudson Tells Everyone Again How She Met Bill Belichick After Dodging Question -- Reminding Everyone How CRAZY YOUNG She Was!

Soooooo how’d you guys meet?!

That’s the question on everybody’s mind about 73-year-old NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson after his disastrous interview. When journalist Tony Dokoupil asked the innocuous question on CBS Sunday Morning, Jordan took control and refused to allow the football coach to explain! But she clearly has no problem re-telling the moment on her own terms.

Related: Jordon Defends Herself… By Leaking Bill’s Email!

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach’s super-young GF took to Instagram to share a video reminiscing on how the duo met! In the clip, she showed off the book on deductive logic which Bill infamously signed for her at their first meeting along with his message:

“Jordon, thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!”

So, first off, it’s pretty damn funny that she’s openly reminiscing on her first meeting with Bill days after denying Dokoupil’s question about that.

It seems she just doesn’t trust her 73-year-old boyfriend to tell it right? Hmm…

She also used that IG Stories clip to link back to her IG post from February which celebrated the embattled couple’s four-year “Meetiversary” that occurred way back in 2021, and included this now-infamous caption:

“February 11th, 2025 February 11th, 2021 … Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later. #LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic #IPhilToPhil P.S. — @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine”

Of course, this walk down memory lane only reminds everyone complaining about the age gap just how young she really is! And how old Jordon was when these two first met!

See, if she’s 24 now… and they met a little more than four years ago… that would have made only her 20 years old when she first laid eyes on the old ball coach! And he was 69!

Um yikes!

And here she is just posting it. But that’s better than allowing Bill to respond to a question about it? Again… Hmm…

[Image via Jordon Hudson/Instagram]