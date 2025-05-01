Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Has An $8 Million Real Estate Portfolio -- But HOW?!

Bill Belichick‘s increasingly controversial girlfriend Jordon Hudson has a real estate profile at 24 years old that, honestly, the VAST majority of us will never even come close to achieving… no matter how long we live.

And it honestly begs the question… where in the f**k did she get all her money?!?!

Related: Bill Breaks Silence On Viral Interview — He Says CBS Tried To Make Jordon Hudson Look Bad!

So, according to property records first obtained by Realtor.com on Wednesday, the former college cheerleader made her first home purchase right in the middle of 2023 — only a few months after she was first spotted romantically hanging out with her 73-year-old boyfriend, whom she’d initially met back in 2021 when she was just 20 years old.

And since then, she’s made three more home purchases… annnnd paid off all the mortgages! At 24!

HUH?!?!?!?!

That first home wasn’t cheap, either. Well, none of ’em were. The real estate website reports her first purchase cost a whopping $2.3 million when she snagged it back in June of 2023. (It’s a townhouse in the city of Dorchester, Massachusetts, by the way.) Realtor.com also reports that she apparently opted to take out a second $1.2 million mortgage on that same property later that year, in December.

Then, on the very same day she took out that mortgage, she completed the paperwork on ANOTHER home purchase — this one also a townhouse, also in Dorchester, and costing a similarly jaw-dropping $2.2 million. As that site’s reporting goes, Hudson apparently converted both homes into apartments and made them available for rent; the price to cop one unit is reportedly a cool $5,000 per month, too. Pricey!!!

Related: Jordon Comes To Her Own Defense By… Leaking Bill’s Emails?!?!

That’s far from the whole story, tho. A couple months before those December deals on dwellings, in October of 2023, Hudson reportedly bought a single family home in nearby Harwich, Massachusetts. That property was described by the site as a quaint, two-bedroom cottage. Awww! And its price? Only $610,000. Chump change, obvi! LOLz.

Then finally, near the end of December 2023, she made a fourth home purchase: a multi-family property in Boston’s Roxbury Crossing neighborhood… for a whopping $3 million.

This real estate come-up is stunning to us. Remember, she’s only 24 years old now, and these homes were purchased nearly two years ago. Plus, add up all the home values at the time she purchased ’em, and we’re talking about $8.1 million! CRAZY! And that doesn’t even assume they’ve gone up in value. Soooo where the hell did she get the cash to finance all this?!?!

Well, more on that in a minute.

But first, there’s this: per Realtor.com and Page Six, at least three of those four homes are generating passive monthly income for Jordon. Rental units at those three larger homes are bringing in cash estimated to be roughly $17,675 per month for her. Not bad! She’s got an active LLC tied to the homes, too.

And if that’s not crazy enough, DailyMail.com reported on Wednesday that the recent college graduate has set up at least 18 companies (!!!!!!!) in her name — that’s just that they’ve been able to find so far. All of ’em are located in Massachusetts, too. She’s also got a trust called TCE Trust which she set up in June of 2023 to assist with her business transactions. (BTW, according to Marca, “TCE” supposedly stands for Trouble Club Enterprises!)

And to somehow even further sweeten the pot, that outlet also reports that the mortgages of ALL FOUR of her residential properties were totally paid off by this January.

WILD!!!

So, like we said, where the f**k did she get the money?! Does she come from a rich family?? Is Bill just straight-up playing sugar daddy to his much, much younger GF?! All of the above?? Unclear.

For one, the Sporting News popped off with a claim earlier this week that Hudson supposedly has a net worth of $1 million. They cited Marca for that claim — which would seem to be bogus considering we literally just laid out Jordon’s $8+ million real estate empire. Even worse, Marca doesn’t have any concrete evidence to cite the $1 million allegation; they only cite multiple (unnamed) reports where they got that info. Boo. No definitive answers there!

Related: Snoop Dogg Makes Joke About Bill & Jordon That Causes Her Jaw To Drop At NFL Honors!!

Doing a bit of a deeper dive, here’s what else we’ve been able to come up with — or, not come up with.

Jordon has been candid on Instagram about a few things. A deep dive into her account shows how she actually was simultaneously enrolled in cosmetology school at the New England Hair Academy while finishing high school a few years back. Which, hey, that’s a grind! Good for her! But it doesn’t scream “comes from money,” ya know? No, it sure seems like she was working for it!

In one particular IG post from November of 2019 — so, a couple years before she met Bill — she wrote about that dual schooling combination:

“Today marks the end of an intense chapter of my life. One year and one day ago today as a high school senior I decided to take on the challenge of dual enrollment in the 1000 hour cosmetology program. During my senior year, I would tend to a normal high school schedule during the day, and then 4 nights a week commute to Harwich, for a 5 hour night class in cosmetology. I would leave my house at 7:45 am, and then return home around 11pm. My Saturday would be playing catch-up with homework and chores… Over the summer, I was blessed with many other opportunities, I continued to work as a henna tattoo artist for Snip Salon, began modeling for Rebel Athletic, I made the BSU cheerleading squad, and toured with Gabi Butler around New England.”

So many jobs! And classes! So much hard work! Again, does not sound like an idyll heiress, does it?

(You can see more of her back-in-the-day IG commentary on cosmetology school HERE.)

And then, there was college! As we’ve known for a while now, Hudson was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University where her team won the 2021 NCA Collegiate Championship. She has posted a ton in the past about her college cheerleading career (see a few of ’em HERE and HERE, for example) but again, while being a cheerleader is totally cool and definitely hard work, you don’t need to come from money to do it. Cheerleaders come from all different walks of life! So, no answers there.

Alas, let’s go fishing in deeper waters, shall we? Literally fishing — though this angle actually only introduces more questions than it answers…

So, elsewhere on Jordon’s IG account, she shares quite a bit of content about being the daughter of a longtime family of Maine fishermen. For example, in one post she made back in November 2024 (HERE), she implored her followers to do their research ahead of election day and vote wisely in local elections lest they suffer the same fate her fam did “during the early 2000s” when a series of Maine bills wrecked her dad’s fishing business. She wrote:

“During the early 2000’s, a series of bills were passed by the Maine State Legislature (some of which were co-sponsored by local reps.) that were detrimental to Maine’s entire fishing industry and wiped out many fishing communities; ultimately resulting in the closure of my family’s multi-generational fishing business.”

Whoa!! And she continued:

“The bills were passed in the name of sustainability and environmental protection, but they did not account for both the natural environment and the human environment. The elected officials did not possess the essential knowledge base necessary to make informed decisions regarding the matter, nor did they desire to communicate with or listen to those who had data-backed solutions. By the time these bills were repealed or amended, the subsequent damage was irreversible for many, including us.”

Damn.

The TL;DR seems to be that her family was NOT extremely wealthy as their business was hurt by legal changes.

A month ago, she shared another IG post (HERE) in which she implored President Donald Trump to help out the fishing industry in Maine. In it, she again alluded to her family’s prior financial troubles after her “ninth generation fisherman father” was pushed out of the industry in the early 2000s:

“It was the reckless regulatory decisions by government officials with no stake in those decisions that forced my 9th generation fishermen father out of this industry more than 15 years ago. Please do not put others through what we have been through.”

Like we said, this just confuses us even more. Fishing can be a lucrative profession, sure. But it’s also a REALLY difficult one — dangerous, uncertain, and it’s just as likely that those who engage in it are gonna be scraping to barely get by depending on whether or not they had a good or bad season out on the water as it is for them to live comfortably. Oh, and it’s damn hard work, too!

So, who TF knows where her real estate empire is coming from?! ‘Cause it sure ain’t obvious based on her background alone. Which only makes us wonder even more…

One thing seems certain. Starting off with money or no, Jordon seems like an incredibly hard — and fast — worker.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Reactions?! Theories?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Jordon Hudson/Instagram]