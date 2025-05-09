Did Bill Belichick BOOT Jordon Hudson From Being His Publicist Following All The Interview Drama? 

Bad news for Jordon Hudson: it looks like Bill Belichick might be coming to his senses!

It seems the ex-Patriots coach finally hired a PR specialist to help him get through this current crisis! The 73-year-old was at NYU’s Stern Business School on Tuesday for a panel — and Page Six insiders said on Thursday that his girlfriend was nowhere to be seen!

Related: Bill Praises ‘Muse’ Jordon In Telling Acknowledgment In Book!

Instead, he was joined by former Bears V.P. of Communications, Brandon Faber. You know, the PR expert Pro Football Talk claimed he’d been in talks with for a “couple of months.” It seems like Bill finally cracked and brought on some help – and it worked! The “Purpose x Winning” event with author Suzy Welch went smoothly as he answered questions about leadership and what makes a good team before staying back to sign copies of his book for students. No drama like that CBS interview! Phew, he needed a win!

Here’s the most interesting part. Insiders claimed Jordon WAS in town and had planned to attend the event, and yet she didn’t! Considering how controlling she’s been while acting as his rep at other gigs, that’s a big deal.

So, what gives? Did Bill, or more likely Brandon, insist she give the author some space? Or was she busy? One source is confident this is a sign of things changing:

“Cooler heads may be starting to prevail. Her influence may be waning.”

But others aren’t so sure. A different insider speculated that the ex-cheerleader was probably busy prepping for the Miss Maine pageant this weekend in Portland, Maine. The confidant noted she has “a preoccupation” with the event:

“You get a sense that it is the most important thing in her life. She seems to be looking at things [in the media right now] and how they will reflect on her for Miss Maine. It’s a big goal for her.”

Makes sense why she might’ve been taking a step back then. Or maybe it was the perfect time to have the specialist step in so it didn’t look so obvious the 24-year-old was getting booted?!

What do y’all think? Has Bill finally realized he needs professional help to rebuild his reputation? Or do you think Jordon will still be pulling the strings? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via CBS/YouTube & Jordon Hudson/Instagram]