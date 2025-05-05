Sidelining Jordon Hudson & Hiring PR Specialist? Inside Bill Belichick's Crisis Talks! 

By now, Bill Belichick knows he’s got a PR nightmare on his hands… but whether or not he does something to fix that is a whole other nightmare!

Multiple sources told Pro Football Talk on Sunday that the coach has been in talks with at least one experienced PR specialist with the desire to improve his book tour — off to an awful start — and/or to boost the overall interests of the University of North Carolina football program, where he is the head coach.

Apparently, Bill’s been speaking to former Bears VP of Communications, Brandon Faber — and he’s been having these conversations for a couple of MONTHS! This started well before his viral CBS Sunday Morning interview. Interesting…

However, no partnership has been completed or finalized. All that’s known, per the sources, is that a potential assignment could include working directly for UNC and/or assisting Bill in non-school-related matters, such as helping to promote his book (which hits shelves on Tuesday).

It all sounds good, and makes total sense, especially when you consider the s**t show his book press tour turned into after his young girlfriend Jordon Hudson took control during a CBS interview and shut down a question about their love life. The outburst has sparked a ton of controversy. We’d say this is the perfect time to hire that PR expert!

Unfortunately, it sure doesn’t sound like Bill and Jordon see it the same way…

According to Page Six insiders on Monday, the 24-year-old is essentially running the 73-year-old’s “brand,” even though neither of them knows what they’re doing! An insider dished:

“It’s amateur hour and it’s showing. They don’t know what they are doing and trying to control everything. They don’t trust anyone else. He’s handed off the ball to her.”

But why doesn’t Bill trust anyone?? He’s had a long career. Surely, he’s relied on PR people before. Why is Jordon the only one he’ll suddenly work with? That seems a little sus, and giving her full control is a big problem because she apparently refuses to take advice from anyone with knowledge. The source claimed:

“He seems to have put his brand in the hands of a 24-year-old. She thinks she knows everything, like every other 24-year-old.”

The confidant also pointed out that the cheerleader wasn’t even alive when her boyfriend led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win after 9/11. Just another way to say she’s young and inexperienced!

What makes this especially difficult for those in Bill’s orbit is that there’s no way to avoid working with her:

“She is a constant presence. She is CEO of Belichick Inc. and wears every hat in the organization.”

That said, while Jordon is currently running the show, a source insisted the NFL icon isn’t a push-over, arguing:

“When he wants, he does speak up.”

Hmm. You’d think right now he’d be speaking up and getting himself an expert to help him out of this crisis instead of letting his girlfriend continue to damage his reputation and career! And yet, despite starting talks with a PR expert months ago, he’s still letting Jordon take the reins.

Another insider tried to downplay the nearly 50-year age gap, sharing:

“When you are around them it is not crazy creepy.”

No? They continued:

“They are individually a little odd, but together they strangely make sense. It’s not icky when they are together. There is a charm to their relationship.”

LOLz! That’s not exactly the best compliment…

So, with all this in mind, it sure doesn’t sound like anyone’s coming to dig Bill out of this hole! For whatever reason, he only wants to rely on Jordon, and that could become a real problem if she continues to screw up his business deals…

