Bill Belichick Praises 'Muse' Jordon Hudson In Telling Acknowledgment In New Book!

Bill Belichick had some sweet things to say about his “muse” Jordon Hudson in his new book!

Despite their headline-making romance right now, Bill didn’t spend a ton of time discussing his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson in his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football, out now. But what he did say said a lot!

Jordon snagged the third acknowledgment in the back of the book, which hit shelves on Tuesday, with her 73-year-old beau writing:

“Thank you to my idea mill and creative muse, Jordon Hudson.”

Related: Jordon Hudson Wearing Ring On THAT Finger!

Before listing off anyone, he noted the importance of those named, writing:

“Any individuals I list in appreciation for making this book possible — which really means making my career possible — warrant more than a two-word entry. Collectively, they made me, as did countless others who deserve mention.”

Whoa! The only two people ahead of her on the list were his business partner and friend, Berj Najarian, and his publishing team at InkWell Management and Simon & Schuster. She came before his family! Well, sorta….

This wasn’t the only section of the book where the football coach highlighted those that meant a great deal to him. Jordon was NOT listed in the dedications page at the beginning of the book, where his family was named, including late parents, Steve and Jeanette, godfather Bill Edwards, late grandparents, and three children, Amanda, Stephen, and Brian, whom he shares with ex-wife Debby. So, he managed to find a way to include them all — though very far apart, probably just what family reunions will be like these days! LOLz!

Frankly, we’re not surprised to see the ex-cheerleader listed among the other business professionals considering it sounds like she’s taken a very managerial role in Bill’s life. From calling the shots during that awkward CBS interview to making demands (and ruining) Bill’s project deals, she’s had her hand in every aspect of his life. Apparently, the NFL icon likes it that way, no matter how much damage it’s causing!

Amid reports the former Patriots coach has been in talks with a PR expert, a source told Page Six on Monday that, right now, he’s putting all his trust in his GF, who is inexperienced and refuses to take advice from anyone:

“It’s amateur hour and it’s showing. They don’t know what they are doing and trying to control everything. They don’t trust anyone else. He’s handed off the ball to her.”

Well, he did call her his “idea” person! Guess we shouldn’t be surprised he’s letting her run the show…

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]