Billie Lee Explains What Really Happened In Tom Sandoval’s Altercation With 'Creepy' Partygoer At VPR Event!

Billie Lee is spilling the tea about that viral altercation between Tom Sandoval and some random partygoer this week!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the cast of Vanderpump Rules traveled to San Francisco, where they attended a party at Gold Bar Whiskey’s tasting room inside the Treasure Island Museum. And unsurprisingly, the night was not drama-free! A video posted on social media showed Sandoval involved in a fight with a man dressed in a sparkly gold blazer. You can see the moment (below):

It was unknown what led to the fight or if Sandoval had been the target of it. But Billie, who attended the party with the 41-year-old reality star, dropped a post on Instagram Stories and revealed the guy responsible for the chaos “knew way too much information about me.” However, she did not elaborate on the situation… until now.

The former SUR hostess took to IG Stories again on Saturday to give some more insight into the scuffle that happened, insisting that Sandoval “did not start anything or had anything to do with it besides trying to protect us from this guy.” Whoa. She explained in the video:

“I was going to the bar to meet Tom, and this guy came running at me and he was like ‘Oh my god Billie I know you. I know you but you don’t know me.’”

After mentioning her hometown in Indiana, the man asked Billie:

“Why don’t you go by your last name? And he knew my last name. I was like, ‘Oh, I just don’t.’ Anytime I’m uncomfortable I just try to get out of the situation. And then he was like – I’m not even gonna tell you, but he knew things about me that is not public. So I immediately got uncomfortable, and then I ran from him.”

But a couple of hours later, the random guy came back again – this time gearing up for a fight. Billie recalled:

“The same dude is like charging at us. We’re just in a group talking, and he’s like throwing glasses or flowers or something as he’s like charging. And securities running after him. He goes past Tom and I. He’s running towards me, and I back up. The security he’s chasing him. Then he grabs a glass of the wine and throws it and starts to pick up the chair and that’s when Tom ran after him and grabbed the chair.”

Sounds intense! The 39-year-old television personality went on to make it clear she, nor did anyone else for that matter, “know this dude,” adding:

“I don’t know how he got into a private event. All I knew is he was creepy from the start. He knew way too much personal information about me that’s not public and then he went crazy. It was scary.”

This sounds like a terrifying situation! Glad everyone ended up OK! You can watch her post about the altercation (below):

[Image via Billie Lee/Instagram, Tom Sandoval/Instagram]