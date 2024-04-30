See Chelsea Handler’s Reaction To Rumor She’s Joining Real Housewives!

The rumor is Chelsea Handler is the next to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… But what does SHE have to say about it??

On Sunday, the Chelsea Lately alum shared a screenshot of a report suggesting she’s set to join the reality TV queens in the hit Bravo show. The report read:

“In a surprising turn of events, comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler has reportedly inked a deal to become a part of the highly popular reality TV series, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Speculations have been circulating for weeks about the addition of new cast members, and Handler’s name has emerged as one of the frontrunners.”

Who else doesn’t think this necessarily sounds like Chelsea’s cup of tea?? Well, that’s because it’s not!

The 49-year-old wrote over the screenshot:

“This is not true”

HA! We mean, we wouldn’t have been mad at the casting… Her signature dry sense of humor would have certainly added a new element to the show!

Unfortunately for fans, Chelsea actually once talked about how much she dislikes the show in a 2013 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live… She said at the time:

“I think that franchise is kind of a terrible thing that women shouldn’t be making money off the fact they have fake boobs, fake vagina and a fake whatever, so I actually don’t support that.”

Harsh! Attitudes can change… But it doesn’t seem like hers has! And certainly not in time for the next season!

Thoughts?? Would you have liked to see her on the RHOBH? Let us know down in the comments!

