RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Suffers Miscarriage 3 Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

Monica Garcia lost the baby.

On Instagram Sunday, the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared the sad news with her followers. She posted a carousel of black and white pictures, the first one apparently holding hands with her mystery boyfriend and the father of the child. The second shot shows the 39-year-old in a hospital bed looking up at the screen during an ultrasound.

Related: Monica’s Ex-Husband Arrested For ‘Slapping Her’ In Front Of Kids — Years Before Divorce

In the caption, she began:

“One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do. Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect.”

The Bravolebrity went on to reveal “there is no heartbeat” and that she’d suffered a miscarriage:

“‘There is no heartbeat’ I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed. I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between.”

Wrapping up her heartbreaking post, she thanked her fans and friends for being there for her amid this tragic loss:

“I am so grateful for my incredible doctors and amazing support system. I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I’m so thankful for you.”

So, so sad. See the full post (below):

The reality TV star’s miscarriage comes just three weeks after she found out she was pregnant and announced it in a Reel. In the video at the time, she took several home pregnancy tests after being surprised at Urgent Care — after she went in for a completely different reason.

Just devastating! We’re sending so much love and light Monica’s way.

[Image via Instagram/Monica Garcia]