Soap Opera Star Billy Miller’s Grisly Cause Of Death Revealed

Billy Miller’s tragic cause of death has officially come to light.

Three months after the All My Children star passed away, new details have revealed exactly what led to his death. In a Travis County Medical Examiner autopsy report obtained by Radar Online on Monday, it was revealed that investigators found him dead in the bathtub of his Austin, Texas home with a “gunshot wound to the head.” The report stated:

“According to reports, this 43-year-old man with a history of bipolar disorder and depression was found deceased in the bathtub of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.”

How utterly devastating…

The report continued:

“Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene. A revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells was found in the descendant’s right hand.”

So chilling.

Additionally, “postmortem toxicology demonstrated the presence of ethanol, cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine” in his system. That’s a lot.

Sadly, this was just two days before his 44th birthday. What an utter tragedy.

Soon after news of his death emerged in September, his mother Patricia Miller told Soap Opera Digest that he’d battled bipolar depression for years, “but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.” This must be unimaginably difficult for her right now. Our deepest condolences go out to the Miller family and all of his loved ones.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

