Julia Roberts Speaks On Ex Matthew Perry’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Death & Her Brief Role In Friends

Julia Roberts is reflecting on her Friends cameo and her short-lived relationship with Matthew Perry.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, the Pretty Woman star opened up about her brief guest role in the 1996 sitcom episode, The One After the Super Bowl. If you don’t remember, she starred as Susie Moss, a childhood classmate of Matthew’s Chandler Bing. And it sounds like she had a great time. She told the outlet:

“All good thoughts and feelings. They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time.”

We didn’t expect anything less from the famously friendly crew!

As we pointed out shortly after Matthew’s tragic October death, he and the Eat, Pray, Love star were in what he described as a “three-month-long courtship” in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, at the time of her cameo. And while their romance may have been short-lived, the Fools Rush In star’s untimely passing wasn’t any less “heartbreaking” for Julia. She said:

“The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

The outlet also pointed out that Julia’s new movie, Leave the World Behind, which is set to begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, is set to have plenty of Friends references. So that should be interesting — and heartfelt. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Friends/Max & MEGA/WENN]