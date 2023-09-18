Got A Tip?

Chrishell Stause & More Pay Tribute To Soap Opera Star Billy Miller, Dead At 43

Billy Miller has sadly passed away at just 43 years old.

The soap opera actor, who was made famous by All My Children, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, tragically died on Friday in Austin, Texas, according to a statement by his manager via People. While his exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, his manager shared that he was “struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Utterly heartbreaking.

On Sunday, Billy’s soap co-star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to share her shock over over the tragic news, writing on her Stories:

“Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend.”

The Selling Sunset lead concluded:

“I hope you are at peace now

How sad. Billy and Chrishell, of course, co-starred on All My Children from 2007 to 2008. The reality star was far from alone in mourning Miller online…

On X (Twitter), Billy’s other co-stars from across the years also shared their condolences. See (below):

Our hearts are with Billy’s family right now. The Daytime Emmy winner would have been 44 on Sunday. Rest in peace to a star who went out far too soon.

[Images via Netflix & Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Sep 18, 2023 11:44am PDT

