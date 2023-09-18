Chrishell Stause & More Pay Tribute To Soap Opera Star Billy Miller, Dead At 43

Billy Miller has sadly passed away at just 43 years old.

The soap opera actor, who was made famous by All My Children, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless, tragically died on Friday in Austin, Texas, according to a statement by his manager via People. While his exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, his manager shared that he was “struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Utterly heartbreaking.

On Sunday, Billy’s soap co-star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to share her shock over over the tragic news, writing on her Stories:

“Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend.”

The Selling Sunset lead concluded:

“I hope you are at peace now ”

How sad. Billy and Chrishell, of course, co-starred on All My Children from 2007 to 2008. The reality star was far from alone in mourning Miller online…

On X (Twitter), Billy’s other co-stars from across the years also shared their condolences. See (below):

I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy. pic.twitter.com/kTnML9Zxlw — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 17, 2023

Heartbroken about #BillyMiller. My heart goes out to him, and everyone who loves him- he is loved by so many.

❤️ Warm, kind, incredibly talented.. a big hug to the daytime family. Rest in peace & happy heavenly birthday Billy. pic.twitter.com/QYLcnnThqO — Risa Dorken (@RisaDorken) September 17, 2023

I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends. ❤️ — Jason Thompson (@MyJasonThompson) September 17, 2023

Very sad to hear about Billy Miller I so enjoyed his time on @GeneralHospital He was a really good guy and funny and kind to all !RIP Billy pic.twitter.com/6B8tEjanGp — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) September 17, 2023

Our hearts are with Billy’s family right now. The Daytime Emmy winner would have been 44 on Sunday. Rest in peace to a star who went out far too soon.

