Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Firerose BLOCKED One Of His Daughters On His Phone -- And He Only Recently Found Out!

Firerose really did come between Billy Ray Cyrus and his family! In a really bold way!

It’s been a wild couple weeks since news broke that the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce from his wife of seven months. We’ve heard bombshell accusations come out of both camps — fraudulence, domestic abuse, substance abuse, theft, and a TON more. But one thing that’s been consistent since the estranged couple’s early days?? Miley Cyrus has NOT been a fan. And it sounds like the feeling may have been mutual!

On Monday, Billy Ray made an amendment to his May divorce filing. In it, he claimed that Firerose brazenly BLOCKED one of his daughters on his personal phone in an effort to axe communication!! WHOA! In court docs obtained by multiple outlets, Billy Ray’s legal camp asserted:

“Since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family. He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”

WTF!!!

Of course, the country crooner shares Miley, 31, and Noah, 24, with ex-wife Tish. He’s also the adoptive father of her eldest daughter Brandi, 37. It wasn’t made clear which of these three Firerose allegedly blocked… But we wouldn’t be surprised if it was Miley. Like we noted, she’s never been the biggest supporter of her dad and Firerose.

This is truly wild stuff! And it all comes alongside a handwritten note and text, both allegedly from Firerose, in which she pleads to be taken back. The Hannah Montana star seemingly released them in an effort to dismiss her domestic abuse claims.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Which daughter do you think got blocked?!

