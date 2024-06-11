Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose DIVORCING After Just 7 Months! All The 'Inappropriate' Details!

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are already dunzo!!

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Billy Ray was the one to file for divorce. And it happened late last month — only 7 months after they got married! Court documents obtained by the outlet reveal the 62-year-old singer listed their date of separation as May 22, 2024.

What happened?! These two seemed so in love and happy together! As for why he’s ready to pull the plug on their marriage so soon, Billy cited irreconcilable differences but also the more shocking and ominous “inappropriate marital conduct,” too! What?! What is he accusing her of?! (Or admitting to??)

And prepared to be further stunned, Perezcious readers. The Hannah Montana alum also asked the court to grant him an annulment, claiming the marriage was obtained by fraud! Whoa!

Now Billy wants Firerose out of the house by May 24. He will give her a generous offer in exchange. The court documents state the actor will shell out $500 per night over a ten-day period for temporary housing. From there, he will pay his estranged wife $5,000 on the first of each month for her to get housing in Tennessee for the next 90 days, or until their divorce is finalized.

Jeez. While their divorce may seem sudden, there were some signs online. For starters, Billy hasn’t been posting much about Firerose lately — and in the past they couldn’t stop posting loved up selfies. But Billy Ray’s last post about her was back in late April. Check it out (below):

Since then, he hasn’t posted about her at all! Instead, his feed was filled with old pictures from different moments throughout his career. Oh, and that shout-out to his daughter, Miley Cyrus, amid their nasty family feud!

The other sign of trouble in paradise between the now-former couple? Billy Ray no longer follows Firerose. And she doesn’t follow him either! Oof… Seems like the broke up right in front of our eyes, and we just were looking the other way waiting for the PDA to stop! LOLz!

Obvi these two were controversial from the start, not just due to the age gap but because Billy Ray apparently met the singer when she was much younger — and guest starring in a tiny role on his daughter’s TV show! Yeah… And now the breakup may end up being just as controversial? Wow!

Reactions to the divorce news? Sound OFF in the comments below!

