Noah Cyrus Clarifies 'Misconception' That New Songs Are About 'Certain People' Following 'Hurt & Pain' Of Family Drama 

Noah Cyrus doesn’t want anyone getting the wrong ideas about her upcoming album…

The pop star returned to her mom Tish‘s podcast Sorry We’re Cyrus on Thursday where she took a moment to break down the “misconceptions” about her new music — which people naturally think is about her family drama. Noah reflected:

“Whether it was some of the hardest times or some of the best times, I truly have the best people to write about.”

Some of the best music comes from heartbreak, doesn’t it? And she’s had more than her fair share lately!

Ever since parents Tish and Billy Ray got divorced, there’s been a lot of turmoil in the Cyrus clan, including claims the Achy Breaky Heart artist needs to seek help for problematic behavior. This is according to son Trace, who claimed earlier this year that the patriarch has not been there for Noah despite her “desperately” wanting him involved in her life. But per Us reports, Noah and Billy Ray are still on very good terms.

The Ponyo alum has also reportedly been feuding with her mom after she allegedly stole her boyfriend Dominic Purcell! Tish went on to marry the Prison Break alum and didn’t invite her youngest to the nuptials. So. Incredibly. Messy. And they’ve only just started to publicly reconcile despite the wedding happening two years ago!

When the 25-year-old released her new single Don’t Put It All on Me last month, which was co-written by bro Braison, she said it was about her “always [being] the observer in our family” and having “to carry the weight of that on my shoulder.” So, her music has been about her family! But she doesn’t want everyone overanalyzing her new tunes looking for clues about what’s been going on behind closed doors.

Breaking down what her new music is really about, the singer stressed:

“I think a misconception of this album will be that I am addressing certain people or certain problems. I’m really not.”

The July artist said the album is written “from the perspective of a child.” She detailed:

“This isn’t playing into any headline you’ve read over the past 10 years. This is the experience of you, this is the experience of my neighbor, this is the experience of everyone in this room … [and] this is the experience as a daughter. Like, life just happens and s**t just happens and it doesn’t tear your family apart.”

She elaborated:

“Just because there is hurt and pain, [and] there is not one of you watching this that has not felt hurt and pain from anyone [or] any of the people in your life. It’s my one place where I get to go and release that. It’s not any big thing now. I’m coming from a place of universal feelings.”

Hmm…

It sounds like she DID pour her heart out about this romantic betrayal and more — it would be shocking if she didn’t, that’s what songwriters do — she’s just trying to be a little vague about it! Makes sense. She’s always tried to shut down the controversy. Now, she’s just trying to get ahead of it!

FWIW, Tish is a HUGE fan of Noah’s new tunes! She gushed about the single:

“This album is so good and everybody knows Don’t Put It All on Me is my all-time favorite song that you’ve ever done. And not just because Braison wrote it, [but] it really is truly just one of the greatest songs. … I’m so obsessed with this record. It really is, like, truly a masterpiece and if she doesn’t get a Grammy, I may go off because she freaking deserves it.”

They’ve really come so far! There’s no word yet on when her new album will be out, but we’re very curious to hear it!

Hear the full convo (below):

Reactions?

