Billy Ray Cyrus Already Has A New Girlfriend & They're Sparking Engagement Rumors -- Only 5 Months After Tish Cyrus Filed For Divorce!

Billy Ray Cyrus is ready to move on following his divorce from ex-wife Tish Cyrus.

Five months after Tish officially filed for divorce in Tennessee, where she cited “irreconcilable differences” and alleged the two hadn’t lived together since 2020, her former beau of almost 30 years is making his next romantic move.

If you follow the Old Town Road artist on Instagram, you’ll know he sparked romance rumors with up-and-coming Australian singer Elizabeth Rose, AKA Firerose, late last month after posting a selfie with her. He nonchalantly captioned the pic by writing, “Wishing everyone a brilliant time at the @vmas tonight! Music changes everything.” Fans quickly jumped in the comments section, asking questions like:

“Who is she?” “Is that your new girl or what?”

“Changes everything” ??? What, like an Achy Breaky Heart? See the post (below):

If you remember, Billy collaborated with the aspiring star last year on the song New Day — so this totally could have just been another collab, but the posts with her kept coming. He followed up with a September 5 selfie with her, where he shared:



“Hanging out in our trailer taking a break from filming. Counting our blessings. Sending love and harmony your way”

See (below):

Doesn’t seem too suspicious, right? “Filming” a music video, perhaps? But the REAL juicy post came three days later on September 8… In the collaborated upload, the two can be seen at what appears to be some sort of bird sanctuary, and Firerose can CLEARLY be seen with a ring on THAT finger!! Swipe through (below):

Less than a week later, the Aussie native posted a series of photos on her own feed, where she can STILL be seen sporting what appears to be an engagement ring. She captioned the post, “Taking in the moment…,” giving photo creds to none other than Mr. Ray Cyrus, and fans DEFINITELY noticed. Should we say “congratulations??”



Huh, remember earlier this month when we reported Miley Cyrus unfollowed her 61-year-old father on IG after a fallout because she “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done?” Well, suddenly it’s really all starting to make sense now. He and Trish explained in a joint statement at the time of their divorce they “had grown up together,” but now “it is now time to create our own paths.” Billy just seems to be getting a head start on that. Guess this probably serves as evidence the two will not be going back on their split like in previous instances. End of an era! But what are YOUR thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Was it too soon for Billy? Let us know in the comments (below).

