Miley Cyrus UNFOLLOWS Dad Billy Ray On IG, Reportedly After Huge Fallout!

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus have unfollowed each other on Instagram — reportedly after a huge falling out which left them refusing to speak to one another!

As you know, the pop star and her dad have been close her entire life — from starring in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana as father and daughter to Miley’s many lengthy, passionate talks about how important family is to her — these two seemed like nothing could break their bond. But unfortunately, even the most seemingly perfect familial relationships are able to shatter.

It’s known the Attention musician and the 61-year-old butted heads after he and her mother Tish Cyrus filed for divorce once and for all earlier this year (after patching up the relationship twice before), but no one expected things to get this bad! The daddy-daughter duo have unfollowed one another on Instagram in a very public display of where they currently stand — and it’s not good!

According to The Sun, a source shared the two are “not on good terms” following a falling out:

“Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”

Oh no…

The insider cites issues with the parents’ divorce — and some things after — as to why the Achy Breaky Heart singer and his daughter aren’t speaking:

“There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently.”

The family is hopeful they’ll make amends soon, but it seems like they’re both waiting for the other to apologize first:

“Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology. The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset.”

And if all of that wasn’t bad enough, the country music star has continued to follow the Malibu singer’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on the platform! Talk about rubbing salt in an open wound…

We truly wish the best for both Miley and Billy Ray and hope they can make amends soon, but we did not see this coming! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Tell us your opinion in the comments (below).

[Image via Instagram/Miley Cyrus/Nicky Nelson/WENN.com]