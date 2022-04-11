Tish & Billy Ray Cyrus File For Divorce -- Again!

Our Achy Breaky Hearts…

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 years of marriage! According to court records obtained by TMZ on Monday, Miley Cyrus’ mom filed the documents in Tennessee last week. The couple share five kids – Brandi, 34, Trace, 33, Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22. Since none of them are minors, there’s no need to battle over child custody — that’s certainly a relief!

Interestingly, this legal split likely isn’t a shock to the family. Tish claimed in the filing that she hasn’t lived with Billy Ray for two years! She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reasoning for the divorce and asked the court to equally distribute all marital assets, as well.

We should definitely note that this is the third time the couple has sought a divorce. They married in 1993 during a ceremony held in their living room in Franklin, Tennessee. Miley and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth did the same thing by tying the knot in the meaningful spot in 2018 before getting a divorce in January 2020.

But by 2010, the romance began to crack at the seams when the country star filed for divorce. He later walked back the legal move after working things out with his wife. Three years later, Tish filed for divorce which she also called off shortly afterward. After saving their relationship a second time, Billy Ray told Us Weekly via a representative:

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

So, will this breakup stick??

It’s hard to know. After all, they have a record of fighting to stay together despite the filings, but seeing as they’ve been living separately for years now and have exhausted couples therapy already, we have a feeling it’ll be harder than ever to do a 180 this time…

Even eagle-eyed fans have been noticing something has been off about the relationship for a long time now. Around the holidays, it was hard not to realize the Old Town Road crooner was absent from family photos and videos shared by the Miley at the time (such as the one below).

Some things just aren’t meant to last forever, we suppose…

So far, none of the family members have commented on the breakup. Here’s to hoping they can continue this legal separation as amicably as possible! Reactions? Let us know (below!)

