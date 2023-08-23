Blac Chyna Dissolves MORE Facial Filler In New Video! WATCH!

Blac Chyna is getting even more natural!

On Monday, Allure Laser & Wellness Spa‘s official Instagram account shared an up close and personal look at the 35-year-old’s rejuvenated face as she continues to reclaim her natural beauty. And that means dissolving more facial filler…

In the clip, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, laid back on a medical table as she explained to fans that she was having “migrated” filler near the corners of her mouth dissolved. She then pointed to the problem area, noting:

“I don’t know if you guys can see this, but it kind of migrated down.”

A medical specialist’s hands then came into frame, injecting a solution to dissolve the filler as the mother of two winced in pain.

If you’re not afraid of needles, ch-ch-check it out down below!

Ouch! But she looks gorgeous! And more and more real!

Back in March, Chyna began her journey to get “back to baseline” as she began to process to dissolve her facial fillers — which at the time showed some pretty immediate results.

We’re happy that she’s embracing her natural beauty! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

